Cybercrime Support Network Announces New Strategic Partnership With My Computer Works, Inc.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybercrime Support Network (CSN), the national voice of cybercrime victims, is proud to announce a new partnership with My Computer Works, Inc . This partnership will expand CSN's efforts to meet the cybercrime threats facing millions of individuals and businesses in the United States.

Tech support fraud costs Americans millions of dollars every year. In 2018, the FBI/IC3 reported losses from tech support scams at nearly $39 million, which represents a 161 percent increase in losses compared to 2017. "The proliferation of phishing and inbound tech scams targeting citizens and their computers is a very serious issue," said Richard Tarjeft, a director at My Computer Works Inc. "Every year thousands of people lose control of their computer systems and are being robbed of millions of dollars."

This new partnership with My Computer Works, Inc. will give individuals who visit FraudSupport.org exclusive access to reliable, trustworthy technical support. Individuals will receive a free consultation with one of their experts, which could include an assessment and diagnostic scan. In addition, My Computer Works, Inc. will provide cost-effective services to those who need further support, such as removing malware, spyware, and viruses. Individuals can access this exclusive deal with CSN by visiting mycomputerworks.com/csn or calling 800-701-7819.

"With so many victims of tech scams contacting us, it was important to find a trusted partner to provide technical assistance to those in need," said CSN's CEO and Founder Kristin Judge . "My Computer Works, Inc. will provide a no-cost assessment for victims to understand their situation and provide a fee service for those who need more support. We are truly thankful for their partnership."

About Cybercrime Support Network

Cybercrime Support Network (CSN) is a public-private, nonprofit collaboration created to be the voice of cybercrime victims. With the strong support of our sponsors, Craig Newmark Philanthropies - Google - KnowBe4 - Nord VPN - Verizon - Trend Micro - AT&T - Comcast , CSN can continue to support victims through FraudSupport.org , which provides assistance to both individual and small business victims of cybercrime and online fraud.

For more information, please visit: Cybercrimesupport.org

About My Computer Works, Inc.

My Computer Works, Inc. is a nationally recognized I.T. support company with 14 years of operations. Providing both home and office IT support to customers across the United States. My Computer Works staffs all of its technicians here in the United States. With thousands of customers in the home and office segment My Computer Works is able to handle almost any technology install, support or break-fix issue.

