Cybercrime Support Network Celebrates Anniversary of FraudSupport.org With #CybercrimeStories Fundraising Campaign

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybercrime Support Network (CSN) celebrates one year since the launch of FraudSupport.org, an online resource database for cybercrime victims and law enforcement. In honor of this one-year milestone, CSN is initiating the #CybercrimeStories fundraising campaign throughout the month of November, in order to bring awareness to the millions affected by cybercrime. The #CybercrimeStories campaign is designed to give those affected by cybercrime a platform to be heard and to raise funds to continue to provide effective recovery resources for victims.

Over 330,000 unique users have visited FraudSupport.org since going live on Nov. 14, 2018, with the most visited pages being those with resources for romance scams , Social Security Number identity theft , and cyberbullying . FraudSupport.org also provides specific resources for children, teens and young adults , older adults and caregivers , and small businesses , and a resource library with downloadable content for law enforcement and educators to share with the public. In honor of FraudSupport.org's anniversary, FraudSupport will host a Twitter chat on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. EST that will discuss the most common cybercrimes and resources available to victims.

CSN programs, like FraudSupport.org, are made possible in part by generous donations from people and organizations who are dedicated to helping victims of cybercrime and preventing future attacks. One-third of Americans are affected by cybercrime each year, and a donation to CSN will help those affected gain access to the resources they need to report, recover and reinforce their cybersecurity.

"We're very proud of FraudSupport.org's first year of service, but we're just getting started," said Kristin Judge, founder and CEO of CSN. "Please help us provide more resources and reporting capabilities to victims of cybercrime by making a donation to CSN today!"

Help 300,000 more; donate today! #CybercrimeStories

To donate, visit CSN's donation page at cybercrimesupport.org/donate/ .

About Cybercrime Support Network

Cybercrime Support Network (CSN) is a public-private, nonprofit collaboration created to be the voice of cybercrime victims. With the strong support of our sponsors, Craig Newmark Philanthropies - AT&T - Comcast - Google - KnowBe4 - Nord VPN - Trend Micro - Verizon , CSN can continue to support victims through FraudSupport.org , which provides assistance to both individual and small business victims of cybercrime and online fraud. For more information, please visit: Cybercrimesupport.org

Media Contact:

press@cybercrimesupport.org

SOURCE Cybercrime Support Network

Related Links

https://cybercrimesupport.org/

