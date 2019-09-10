Cybercrime Support Network Introduces New Leadership Sponsorship with Trend Micro

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybercrime Support Network (CSN) is pleased to announce a new leadership sponsorship with Trend Micro , a global leader in cybersecurity solutions. This new sponsorship will provide CSN and Trend Micro an opportunity to serve even more cybercrime and online fraud victims.

Approximately one-third of computers around the globe have been affected by malicious software. With an everchanging IT landscape, riskier user behavior, and ever-evolving threats, it's becoming more difficult to assist victims of cybercrime and online fraud through the recovery process. CSN created FraudSupport.org as a platform to provide assistance and resources to individuals and small business cybercrime victims from anywhere in the United States.

This sponsorship with Trend Micro Initiative for Education (TMIE) allows CSN to continue providing cybercrime victims with the best resources to reinforce their cybersecurity. Trend Micro is making the digital world safer by providing industry-leading security software for individuals and businesses. Trend Micro created HouseCall , a free online security scan that can detect and fix viruses, worms, spyware and other malicious threats on Windows, Mac, Android, and Home Networks.

"Trend Micro is an international leader in security tools for enterprise, small business and home users. Their free products are helping secure home users without the means to pay for extra security," said Kristin Judge, CEO and founder of CSN. "We are honored to have Trend Micro as a partner and Mitchel Chang join the CSN Advisory Board to help us grow and serve millions of cybercrime and online fraud victims."

In addition to this sponsorship, Trend Micro Senior Vice President Mitchel Chang will serve on the CSN Advisory Board. "We are very excited to join CSN to help support cybercrime victims in our communities," said Chang. "TMIE, our cybersecurity outreach effort, will also complement CSN's overall vision of enhancing user awareness and education."

Cybercrime Support Network (CSN) is a public-private, nonprofit collaboration created to be the voice of cybercrime victims. With the strong support of our sponsors, Craig Newmark Philanthropies - Google - KnowBe4 - Nord VPN - Verizon - Trend Micro - AT&T - Comcast , CSN can continue to support victims through FraudSupport.org , which provides assistance to both individual and small business victims of cybercrime and online fraud.

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud environments, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and control, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,000 employees in over 50 countries and the world's most advanced global threat intelligence, Trend Micro secures your connected world. For more information, visit www.trendmicro.com.

