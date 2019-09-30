Cybercrime Support Network Joins Far-Reaching Initiative to Promote the Awareness of Online Safety and Privacy for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybercrime Support Network (CSN) is proud to announce its commitment to National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM), held annually in October, by signing up as a Champion and joining a growing global effort to promote the awareness of online safety and privacy. NCSAM is a collaborative effort among businesses, government agencies, colleges and universities, associations, nonprofit organizations and individuals committed to this year's NCSAM theme of 'Own IT. Secure IT. Protect IT.' which encourages everyone to #BeCyberSmart through cybersecurity best practices.

During the month of October, CSN will host two Twitter chats and release multiple blogs sharing tips and information about how individuals and small businesses can report, recover and reinforce their cybersecurity after cybercrime hits. The first Twitter chat, on Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. EST, will discuss how cybercrime affects individuals using the hashtag #CybercrimeChat. The second Twitter chat, on Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. EST, will discuss how cybercrime affects small businesses using the hashtag #ChatSMB.

"CSN is honored to be a Champion of NCSAM for the second year in a row," said Kristin Judge, founder and CEO of CSN. "We created FraudSupport.org to aid cybercrime victims through the reporting and recovery process. By participating in NCSAM, we can help reduce the chance of re-victimization by educating individuals and small businesses about cybersecurity best practices."

CSN developed FraudSupport.org as a resource database for cybercrime victims and law enforcement. Along with reporting, recovery, and reinforcement resources for multiple types of cybercrime, FraudSupport.org provides a resource library filled with downloadable checklists, posters and infographics. These resources teach the public how to recognize and recover from cybercrime and how to be safer and more secure online.

Now in its 16th year, NCSAM continues to build momentum and impact with the ultimate goal of providing all Americans with the information they need to stay safer and more secure online. CSN is proud to support this far-reaching online safety awareness and education initiative which is co-led by the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security .

For more information about NCSAM 2019 and how to participate in a wide variety of activities, visit staysafeonline.org/ncsam. You can also follow and use the official NCSAM hashtag #BeCyberSmart on social media throughout the month.

