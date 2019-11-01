Cybercrime Support Network's CEO and Founder Kristin Judge Named to NSBA Leadership Council

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kristin Judge, CEO and founder of Cybercrime Support Network (CSN), was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation's oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Judge, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

"As the CEO and founder of CSN, I see daily the importance of being involved and active in helping small businesses to be heard," stated Judge. "Joining NSBA's Leadership Council will enable me to better educate Congress on the needs of small businesses and the impact of cybercrime on their bottom line."

Judge founded CSN in March 2017 as a public-private, nonprofit collaboration to meet the challenges facing millions of people and businesses affected by cybercrime. She works closely with federal, state and local law enforcement and consumer protection agencies to provide resources, improve reporting, and help consumers and small businesses recover from cybercrime.

Judge joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of her efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small businesses, including cybercrime and online fraud. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.

"I am proud to have Kristin Judge as part of our Leadership Council," stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. "She came to us highly recommended, and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come."

Please click here to learn more about CSN.

For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, please visit www.nsba.biz .

About Cybercrime Support Network

Cybercrime Support Network (CSN) is a public-private, nonprofit collaboration created to be the voice of cybercrime victims. With the strong support of our sponsors, Craig Newmark Philanthropies - AT&T - Comcast - Google - KnowBe4 - Nord VPN - Trend Micro - Verizon , CSN can continue to support victims through FraudSupport.org , which provides assistance to both individual and small business victims of cybercrime and online fraud.

For more information, please visit: Cybercrimesupport.org

