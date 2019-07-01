CyberCube Analytics Recognized as a Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberCube, the San Francisco based InsurTech company that delivers leading cyber risk analytics to the insurance industry, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's "Technology Pioneers." CyberCube's analytics platform was incubated within Symantec, the global leader in cybersecurity, and since 2018 has operated as a standalone venture-backed company exclusively focused on serving the insurance industry.

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development, and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. The threat of cyberattacks was highlighted in the World Economic Forum's Global Risks Report for 2019.

This year's Tech Pioneers are emerging innovators from a diverse set of industries. These firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more. The focus areas of this year's Tech Pioneers include agtech, smart cities, cleantech, supply chain, manufacturing, cybersecurity, autonomous vehicles, and drones.

The diversity of these companies extends to their leadership as well, as 25% of 2019 Tech Pioneers are female-led. The firms also come from many different regions beyond the United States and Silicon Valley. In fact, this year's class of 56 firms represent every continent except Antarctica. The full list of technology pioneers can be found here.

Following its selection as Technology Pioneer, CEO Pascal Millaire of CyberCube Analytics will be participating in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of the New Champions. This meeting, also dubbed "Summer Davos" will be held in Dalian, China, July 1-3. Many Pioneers will also attend the Annual Meeting in Davos, in January 2020, and continue to contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years.

"We're excited to welcome CyberCube Analytics to this year's innovative class of technology pioneers," says Fulvia Montresor, Head of Technology Pioneers at the World Economic Forum. "CyberCube and its fellow pioneers are leaders in using novel technologies to transform their industries. We see great potential for these next-generation companies to shape solutions to global challenges and improve society for years to come."

"It's an honour to be acknowledged as a pioneer by the World Economic Forum," said CyberCube's CEO Pascal Millaire. "It is a confirmation that our technology and analytics can help society better understand what might be the most important risk of the 21st Century. Our data-driven analytics empower the insurance industry to unlock the financial potential of technological change for millions of businesses and we look forward to contributing to the Forum dialogues on this challenge."

The Technology Pioneers were selected by a selection committee comprising of 59 academics, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and corporate executives. The committee based its decisions on criteria including innovation, potential impact, and leadership. Past recipients include Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Palantir Technologies, Spotify, TransferWise, Twitter and Wikimedia.

About CyberCube: CyberCube delivers the world's leading cyber risk analytics for the insurance industry. With best-in-class data access and advanced multidisciplinary analytics, the company's Software as a Service platform helps insurance companies make better decisions when underwriting cyber risk and managing cyber risk aggregation. CyberCube's enterprise intelligence layer provides insights on millions of companies globally and includes modeling on over one thousand single points of technology failure.

The CyberCube platform was established in 2015 within Symantec, the global leader in cybersecurity, and now operates as a standalone company exclusively focused on the insurance industry, with continued access to Symantec data and resources and backing from ForgePoint Capital. For more information, please visit www.cybcube.com or email info@cybcube.com.

About the World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

