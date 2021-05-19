Cyberdesic Launches On-Demand Freelancer Network of Vetted Cybersecurity Experts

PLANO, Texas, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Cyberdesic announced the launch of its on-demand freelancer network where companies of all sizes can tap into highly qualified talent to quickly solve any cybersecurity problem. Whether it's tackling a cybersecurity incident, achieving regulatory compliance, or setting up a firewall, Cyberdesic's expert freelancers are ready to help.

Cyberdesic actively recruits top cybersecurity professionals from across the U.S. who are interested in freelance opportunities. Applicants to the Cyberdesic network go through a rigorous multi-step vetting process and only a small percentage are accepted to ensure that only the top talent is available to work on client projects.

Rick Cantu, Founder and CEO of Cyberdesic, stated, "With cybersecurity threats continually on the rise, we recognized that companies needed a flexible solution to address cybersecurity challenges and also be proactive about protecting their critical business systems. With our world-class, vetted freelancers, companies can rest assured that their cybersecurity problems will be solved by experienced and qualified professionals."

By using Cyberdesic, companies can avoid spending long hours looking for talent on general freelancer websites or going through hundreds of resumes to try to find the right person. Cybersecurity is Cyberdesic's main focus, so it attracts interest from much of the top professional talent in the U.S. that is available for freelance work.

Mr. Cantu added, "Cybersecurity threats and incidents have risen exponentially in recent years, and many companies can't afford computer network downtime or ransom payments to get their critical business systems back up and running. With this in mind, Cyberdesic was formed to help companies solve any cybersecurity problem quickly while staying within their budgets. Cyberdesic is the ideal fit for companies that don't require or can't justify full-time cybersecurity staff on the payroll and for those with a temporary need or to augment an understaffed internal team. We stand ready to match our highly qualified freelancers with companies that need help."

About Cyberdesic

Cyberdesic is a freelancer network of world-class, vetted cybersecurity professionals. Companies of all sizes — from startups to Fortune 500s — look to Cyberdesic for top cybersecurity freelancers to help secure their critical business systems. Learn more at cyberdesic.com.

Media Contact:

Rick Cantu

[email protected]

214-901-7425

SOURCE Cyberdesic Inc.