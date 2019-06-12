CybeReady Closes $5 Million Financing to Accelerate Go-to-Market Growth of Autonomous Security Awareness Training Platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CybeReady , the only autonomous cybersecurity training platform for enterprises, today entered the North American market with a next-generation security awareness training platform. Unlike competitive offerings which are manually operated and are hunch-based decisions, CybeReady uses data science to create an autonomous, fully-managed personal training program for every employee. Combined with advanced automation, it trains employees continuously to guarantee significant change in their behavior towards phishing attacks.

Followed by 4 years of successful, self-funded operations in Europe, CybeReady is also announcing the closing of a $5 million venture capital financing round led by Baseline Ventures , a leading investment fund that made early investments in companies such as Twitter, Instagram and Stitch Fix. This investment will support immediate opportunities to drive North America business growth and scale the company.

"The increasing gap between demand for effective cybersecurity training and dated products is mind-blowing," said Shlomi Gian, CEO, CybeReady. "Vendors ignore the disturbing fact that the majority of data breaches start with emails and keep promoting solutions that do not change employee behavior. CybeReady is the only solution that guarantees behavioral change by leveraging data science and machine learning to train the entire workforce on a monthly basis throughout the year. After serving hundreds of customers in highly regulated markets, we are ready to take US cybersecurity training to the next level."

Unlike other solutions that separate phishing simulations and learnings, CybeReady offers an integrated platform. The platform deploys Just-in-Time (JIT) learning functionality that trains employees in their inbox on signals they failed to notice. CybeReady's human learning automation allows the entire workforce to train year-round, continuously advancing and adapting employee's skills to match real-world phishing attacks. By using a scientific approach to cyber awareness training, CybeReady's platform improves organizational resilience, increasing employees' resilience score by 5x on average. CybeReady's business intelligence dashboard offers real time view to the organizational learning progress, along with weekly, monthly and quarterly management reports.

"With a lean security team in place and employees in both corporate and industrial roles, we needed to find a way to engage all employees in the training program without taxing our team," said Daniel Cep, IT Security at ŠKODA AUTO. "CybeReady's autonomous training platform runs by itself and trains 100% of the employees year-round with optimal results."

CybeReady was recently selected by Frost & Sullivan for the Best Practices Award for Entrepreneurial Company of The Year 2019 in the category of Security Awareness Training. "Personalization and automation of security awareness training and post-training support are required to ensure quick responses to real phishing attacks and fewer false positives," said Swetha R K, Senior Research Analyst, Cybersecurity, Frost & Sullivan. "CybeReady's Data-Driven approach employs machine learning to study individual performance on a daily basis and deliver the right simulations to the right person, automatically."

CybeReady continuously prepares employees of various organizations, ranging from financial institutions and insurance companies to healthcare and governmental organizations in 35 languages across 66 countries worldwide. With more than 130 customers in highly regulated, EMEA markets, CybeReady is trusted by globally recognized brands to empower internal security teams, lessening leaders' workloads and transform employee behavior through localized data-driven training. For more information on CybeReady, please visit https://cybeready.com/ and follow the company on LinkedIn .

About CybeReady

CybeReady is the only autonomous cybersecurity training platform for enterprises. The CybeReady solution utilizes data science-powered training that implements next-level, adaptive learning methodology and guarantees change in employee behavior towards phishing attacks. CybeReady's human learning automation allows employees to train year-round, continuously advancing and adapting their skills to match real-world phishing attacks. The solution is fully-managed, making CybeReady the security awareness training solution with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) available today. Founded in 2015, CybeReady is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in London and the Silicon Valley. For more information, please visit www.cybeready.com .

