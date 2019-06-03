CybeReady Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Boosting Organisations' Resilience to Phishing Attacks

Information Security teams often spend a lot of time addressing the logistical challenges involved in rolling out a phishing simulation campaign to individual employees. In large companies, these challenges are amplified because they often have employees in different locations, languages and time zones. CybeReady's platform eliminates their pain points by delivering customised campaigns to individual employees in their native language. The deployment rules automatically run in the background based on the responses shared by the customer through a brief on-boarding session. In addition, CybeReady's data-driven distribution simulation engine employs machine learning to study organizational performance on a daily basis and delivers the right simulations to the right person.

Unlike other training solutions that require training efforts to follow-up on phishing simulation campaigns, CybeReady's training is embedded in the platform. The solution deploys Just-in-Time (JIT) learning that trains employees in their inbox on what they fail to notice when they click on a phishing simulation email. The training content is generated dynamically for each simulation and is designed to be consumed in less than 60-seconds to make the training engaging and effective.

"CybeReady provides a set of key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure the effectiveness of the security training awareness initiative. The measures extend beyond click rates to include metrics that offer deeper insights into employee performance," said Swetha R K, Senior Research Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. "For instance, CybeReady tracks employees' resilience score by monitoring the number of successes between failures, and analyses serial clickers to measure their performance over time. By tracking these KPIs, it measures the company's ability to withstand phishing attacks."

CybeReady also includes a fully integrated business intelligence platform that allows the customer to examine employee performance in depth. The report can be studied at the department, group, country, or any level desired by the customer without the risk of breaching employee privacy. These features enable the company to thrive in a highly competitive market. The company further differentiates itself by reducing the customer's need to invest in additional resources while presenting an effective and engaging training program.

"In the four years since its inception, CybeReady has demonstrated stellar growth. Its simulation and training campaigns have been deployed in 66 countries in 35 languages and its anti-phishing simulation platform is used by enterprises across the spectrum," noted Swetha R K. "The company doubled its revenue every year and in 2018, set up operations in California to expand in the US market. The value and customer-centricity of its platform has set it up for further revenue growth and geographic expansion in the future."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in devising a strong growth strategy and robustly implementing it. The recipient has shown strength in terms of innovation in products and technologies, leadership in customer value as well as speed in response to market needs. The award looks at the emerging market players in the industry and recognises their best practices that are positioned for future growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About CybeReady

CybeReady is the only autonomous cybersecurity training platform for enterprises. The CyberReady solution utilizes data science-powered training that implements next-level, adaptive learning methodology and guarantees change in employee behavior towards phishing attacks. CybeReady's human learning automation allows employees to train year-round, continuously advancing and adapting their skills to match real-world phishing attacks. The solution is fully-managed, making CybeReady the security awareness training solution with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) available today. Founded in 2015, CybeReady is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in London and the Silicon Valley. For more information, please visit www.cybeready.com .

CybeReady will be exhibiting at Infosecurity in London, between June 4-6 at the Discovery Zone, booth X147.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

