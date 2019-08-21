CybeReady Recognized as the Best Machine Learning/Autonomous Cybersecurity Solution by the 2019 Tech Ascension Awards

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CybeReady , the only autonomous cybersecurity training platform for enterprises, has been awarded as the Best Machine Learning/Autonomous Solution by the 2019 Tech Ascension Awards. Unlike competitive offerings which are manually operated and rely on hunch-based decisions, CybeReady uses data science to create an autonomous, fully-managed, adaptive training program for enterprises. Combined with advanced automation, CybeReady trains employees continuously to guarantee significant change in their behavior towards cyberattacks.

"This recognition is yet another validation that our autonomous approach to managing a cyber awareness program works significantly better than other solutions,'' said Shlomi Gian, CEO at CybeReady. "After training hundreds of enterprises, we can confidently guarantee to increase the average employee resilience score by 5x. Our machine-learning capabilities ensure that each employee is matched with a training regimen that is right for their performance - creating an evolving, continuous training program that guarantees results - a main differentiator in the industry."

While existing solutions require program managers to continuously make manual efforts and decide how, when and who to train, CybeReady leverages data science and advanced automation to reduce the team's overhead. CybeReady's autonomous platform also identifies and minimizes the high risk groups in the organization, including new employees, employees with access to sensitive data and serial clickers - a high-risk group that repeatedly exhibits careless behavior. The training program brings them up to speed and mitigates the risk via an intensified training boot camp.



"CybeReady's autonomous cybersecurity training platform for enterprises is recognized for its utilization of data science-power to guarantee change in employee behavior when faced with email phishing attacks. CybeReady's machine-learning platform analyzes how employees perform during phishing attacks and adapts the training to where each employee is at in the learning curve - both the difficulty level of the email messages and the frequency of the emails are adjusted constantly. In a time when phishing training for all enterprise employees is paramount, CybeReady's technology provides a unique, business-critical service," said David Campbell, CEO, Tech Ascension Awards.

The Tech Ascension Awards recognized the very best innovations in cybersecurity for 2019. In the inaugural year of the Tech Ascension Awards, over 50 cutting-edge companies submitted, and only a handful were selected that stood above the rest. The Tech Ascension awards judged applicants based on technology innovation and uniqueness, market research (analyst reports, media coverage, customer case studies), hard performance stats, and competitive differentiators. The class-leading vendors that received recognition from the Tech Ascension Awards proved their technology solves critical industry challenges and produces invaluable business outcomes for their customers. For more information about the Tech Ascension Awards, please visit www.techascensionawards.com .

CybeReady is the only autonomous cybersecurity training platform for enterprises. The CybeReady solution utilizes data science-powered training that implements next-level, adaptive learning methodology and guarantees change in employee behavior towards phishing attacks. CybeReady's human learning automation allows employees to train year-round, continuously advancing and adapting their skills to match real-world phishing attacks. The solution is fully-managed, making CybeReady the security awareness training solution with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) available today. Founded in 2015 by Mike Polatsek (CSO) and Omer Taran (CTO) , CybeReady is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in London and the Silicon Valley. For more information, please visit www.cybeready.com .

The Tech Ascension Awards elevate companies that possess cutting-edge, innovative technology that solve critical challenges in their respective markets. Tech Ascension winners rise above the crowded consumer and enterprise technology industries and receive validation from an independent organization. Applicants are judged based on technology innovation and uniqueness, market research (analyst reports, media coverage, customer case studies), hard performance stats, and competitive differentiators. The awards recognize leaders in cybersecurity, DevOps, big data and consumer technology. For information about the Tech Ascension Awards, please visit www.techascensionawards.com .

