Cybereason Launches Integrated Vulnerability Management product, Shifting Security from Reactive to Proactive

LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybereason, a leading global cybersecurity company, today announced the launch of a new Vulnerability Management product, a powerful capability seamlessly integrated into the Cybereason Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP). This new solution is designed to help organizations proactively reduce their attack surface and strengthen their security posture by providing continuous, automated assessment of software vulnerabilities.

The Cybereason Vulnerability Management product extends an organization's endpoint protection from purely reactive threat detection to proactive risk reduction. It continuously assesses applications on endpoints, identifies known software vulnerabilities (CVEs), and delivers precise, actionable recommendations for patching. This empowers Information Security, IT Operations, and Compliance teams to know their weaknesses before attackers can exploit them.

Integrated and Proactive Approach to Security

The new product addresses the challenge of tool sprawl by integrating vulnerability management directly into the Cybereason EPP. Unlike standalone vulnerability scanners that add complexity and overhead, this solution leverages the same lightweight agent and management console, providing a unified view of both active threats and potential weaknesses in a single pane of glass.

Key Benefits of the Cybereason Vulnerability Management product:

Proactive Risk Reduction: Shifts the security focus from solely reacting to attacks to identifying and mitigating common entry points that attackers exploit.

Shifts the security focus from solely reacting to attacks to identifying and mitigating common entry points that attackers exploit. Integrated Workflow: Eliminates the need for separate tools by consolidating vulnerability data within the Cybereason Defense Platform and simplifying the security operations.

Eliminates the need for separate tools by consolidating vulnerability data within the Cybereason Defense Platform and simplifying the security operations. Actionable Intelligence: Provides clear, prioritized patch recommendations, telling teams exactly what software to update and to which version, saving valuable time and effort.

Provides clear, prioritized patch recommendations, telling teams exactly what software to update and to which version, saving valuable time and effort. Comprehensive Visibility: Combines real-time threat detection with continuous vulnerability assessment for a holistic understanding of an organization's endpoint risk posture.

The product works by having the Cybereason agent continuously collect metadata on installed applications. This data is then cross-referenced against a robust, continuously updated vulnerability intelligence database. When a match is found, the system flags the vulnerability and provides detailed, prioritized guidance within the Cybereason console.

The Cybereason Vulnerability Management product is available now.

Cybereason is a leading global cybersecurity company. Cybereason provides attack protection with cutting edge EDR and industry recognized consulting services to support organizations throughout any stage of the incident lifecycle. Cybereason's award-winning technology and elite experts empower organizations of all sizes to harden, respond and recover from cyber threats in an ever evolving threat landscape. Cybereason is a privately held international company headquartered in California with customers in more than 40 countries.

