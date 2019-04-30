CyberFM, MFTU under DLPRO, Emblem Vault and Blockchain Experience Expos Announce Collaboration to Establish Blockchain-based Atomic Swap with Music Industry.

RALEIGH, N.C., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberFM, MFTU under DLPRO, LLC, Emblem Vault, and Blockchain Experience Expos, LLC (BEE) today announced a new collaboration to design and implement Atomic Swap within the CyberFM and MFTU platform via Emblem Vault. This strategic partnership is aimed to allow an exclusive method to exchange tokens for other currencies that will benefit multiple members of the music industry. The platform will be inclusive of both CyberFM listeners and MFTU music artists. The goal is to allow both non-crypto and crypto friendly identites, people, and organizations to exchange currencies without leaving the current ecosystem. BEE has been chosen and will assist with project oversight and product delivery. The team is estimated to deliver a viable system to the current CyberFM and MFTU products for DLPRO within 90 days. Product rollout is scheduled for summer of 2019.

