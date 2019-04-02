CyberFM Says, "Stop Paying Monthly Services for Radio, Let Radio Pay You!"

KINGSLAND, Ga., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The CyberFM online radio network is pleased to announce the release of an infrastructure update allowing for listener earning functionality. This enables CyberFM listeners to earn cash back, worldwide, via CYFM as they listen to their favorite music.

Now you can start earning money by holding a balance as low as 1 CYFM token. This simply means that if you have as little as 1 CYFM token, you can sync your wallet with the CyberFM app and receive cash back rewards while listening to your favorite songs.

James Tylee, from Distributed Ledger Performance Rights Organization said, "CyberFM has offered all streaming services without premium charges, user subscriptions or monthly fees of any sort, since 2007. This change in core business certainly turns the tables around for those accustomed to paying monthly fees with other Radio Providers."

With this release, they have categorized the earning pattern based on the number of tokens held, effectively "gamifying" the listening experience. In other words, earning tiers are created and can be seen below. Tiers allow for incremental earnings as the listener progresses.

The tiers are as follows and setup to motivate listeners to continuously earn more every day:

Newbie

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

How Can You Earn?

It's pretty easy to set up your app and start earning. Just visit any of the exchanges that offer CYFM tokens. Download the CyberFM app on Google Play Store or Apple's App Store (Link is at the end of this article). Once you launch the app: input your wallet address, submit and that's it.

CYFM is an ERC20 Token on the Ethereum Blockchain. Users can download the mobile apps for both Google: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lazymobile.cyberfm and also for Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/app/cyber-fm/id828724931?mt=8.

Earning cash back rewards are on an opt-in basis only.

Chosen over the years by leading A&R Firms, Recording Studios and Record Labels, CyberFM offers innovative services directly to listeners at absolutely no charge. CyberFM is now providing a permanent resolution to the "Value Gap" which is the biggest threat to the future sustainability of the music industry.

"For the times they are a-changin'"

