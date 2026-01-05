CyberForward Academy Launches Tech Proficiency Score (TPS)[℠], the Nation's First Standardized Technical Proficiency Score

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberForward Academy, a provider of technology skill development programs, today announced the public launch of Tech Proficiency Score (TPS)℠, the first learner and ecosystem centric measurement framework designed to help individuals understand current technical capabilities, pinpoint development priorities, and take clear next steps with their technical proficiency. The launch is supported by TPSReport.ai, an online assessment experience that makes TPS accessible and actionable for learners and those who support them, including parents, educators, training providers, extra-curricular clubs, schools, workforce organizations, communities, and employers.

Tech Proficiency Score (TPS)℠ can be thought of as a credit score for technology skill proficiency. Instead of measuring financial creditworthiness, TPS measures how well an individual understands and more importantly their proficiency using technology in real life and work situations.

From the start, TPS was designed to serve the people using it first, giving individuals clear, personal insight into their technology strengths and areas for growth. For the first time, individuals benefit directly from the intelligence such a score provides. Over time, TPS is designed to connect more comprehensively with community, education and business providers across the talent ecosystem.

TPS is designed to complement, not compete with, academic grades and professional certifications by giving learners a consistent, multi-dimensional view of readiness and growth over time. TPS focuses on sustained development through repeatable measurement, guided self-evaluation, and practical development planning.

"We created TPS out of necessity," said Mike Gentile, creator of Tech Proficiency Score (TPS)℠ and CEO of CyberForward Academy, TalentSplit, and CISOSHARE. "Learners and the people trying to help them make informed decisions are surrounded by disconnected signals such as grades, badges, SAT's, advanced placement courses, certificates, job descriptions, internships, college degrees, apprenticeships and resumes. However, most of these signals are not designed to work together, or with ecosystem partners, for the benefit of the individual. They also do not align with a unified technical proficiency measure that tracks and informs everyone over time. TPS provides a shared language and an approach that helps learners and associated ecosystem partners understand each other and what to do next as they move from learning, to work readiness, to professional execution."

Learner First Measurement Built for Clarity and Momentum

TPS is designed to help individuals make informed, data-driven choices about technical development and career readiness. Through TPSReport.ai, learners complete an online assessment and receive an output designed to translate skill signals into practical direction. This supports goal setting, prioritization, and ongoing improvement.

TPS connects measurement to a structured growth process that can include guided self-evaluation, structured interviews, individual counseling, and a personalized development plan, so learners can track progress and update goals as skills expand. TPS is built to support collaboration across the organizations and people who influence and require development and technical productivity over time, including families, educators, coaches, community-based organizations, mentors, and employers.

What Tech Proficiency Score (TPS)℠ Measures

Tech Proficiency Score (TPS)℠ evaluates development across ten dimensions spanning technical and human performance factors essential to long term success.

Getting Started measures foundational readiness, initiative, adaptability, and early engagement in learning

Business and Professional evaluates workplace expectations, professionalism, shared services, and applying technology in a business context

High Tech Training assesses technical depth and exposure to specialized tools and industry relevant technologies

Academic captures performance in structured learning environments and knowledge application

Team and Communication measures collaboration, communication, and contribution within diverse teams

Execution and Technology focus on practical problem solving, implementation skills, and delivery capability

Learning and Domain evaluates commitment to continuous learning and mastery within specific domains

Leadership and Teaching measures the ability to lead projects, mentor others, and communicate complex concepts clearly

Human and Situational assesses emotional intelligence, lifestyle factors, support opportunities and adaptability to changing environments

Ecosystem Awareness captures understanding of how technical proficiency fits within broader organizational, social, and global systems

Together, these dimensions provide a balanced, learner centered view of technical proficiency and readiness that help individuals identify strengths, understand gaps, and map development choices to measurable progress.

Connecting Learning to Work and Ongoing Professional Growth

CyberForward Academy positions Tech Proficiency Score (TPS)℠ within a comprehensive talent development journey, supporting learners from early education through professional execution. This includes primary and secondary education, extracurricular, community programs, higher education, and professional training, followed by transitions into internships, apprenticeships, and entry-level roles. TPS continues to support individuals as they move into high-technology careers and other employment pathways with partner organizations.

Since this score measures beyond the current realm of proficiency measurement in just academic or technical certifications settings, it is also working with partners across athletics, extracurricular clubs, and community organizations to incorporate Tech Proficiency Score (TPS)℠ into their respective development programs. These partnerships are designed to expand consistent measurement and development planning into environments where performance, discipline, coaching, teamwork, and long-term growth is already core to the culture. By integrating TPS into athletic organizations, team-based clubs, schools, training providers, and workforce programs, TPS can support learners with a shared set of signals and a consistent process that follows them across programs and stages of development.

"The goal is to shift focus from short term non connected achievements to sustained comprehensive development," Gentile said. "With clear goals, accountability, and consistent support, learners can build confidence, resilience, and real technical readiness, whether they are entering the workforce for the first time or advancing into more complex roles."

Availability

Tech Proficiency Score (TPS)℠ and the TPSReport.ai assessment experience are now available for individuals and organizations supporting technical development. To learn more, access the assessment, or inquire about program and partnership integration, visit https://www.tpsreport.ai.

About CyberForward Academy

CyberForward Academy is a high-tech workforce development organization built to create career opportunities through a structured Learn, Train, Work methodology. Inspired by elite sports academies and specifically the United States soccer player development model, CyberForward prepares individuals for real world technical challenges through skill development, mentorship, and practical performance coaching.

About TalentSplit

TalentSplit connects organizations with U.S. based technical talent through a supervised service model that combines real world training with professional delivery. By partnering with education and workforce programs, TalentSplit enables businesses to access high quality, cost effective technical services while creating direct career pathways for developing professionals.

About Innovation is Love™

Innovation is Love™ is a collaboration framework designed to strengthen the United States by aligning citizens, education, government, community, and industry. It enables shared support, common standards, skill development, value creation, and consistent execution across the innovation process with the goal of increasing national productivity.

About CISOSHARE

CISOSHARE provides cybersecurity program development and training services that help organizations build, manage, and mature security capabilities. Through a collaborative, education driven approach, CISOSHARE delivers scalable solutions designed to make cybersecurity accessible, measurable, and aligned with real world business needs.

