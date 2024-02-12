CyberFuels Welcomes Kevin Plescha as Chief Operating Officer/General Manager CyberFuels Gateway Terminal

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Encountercare Solutions, Inc. (OTC BB: ECSL) is pleased to announce that through its wholly owned subsidiary, CyberFuels, Inc. CyberFuels is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Plescha as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and General Manager, for CyberFuels Gateway Terminal. In this role, Mr. Plescha will be responsible for overseeing the company's day-to-day operations, driving strategic initiatives, and furthering our mission to provide a GREEN Energy Campus like terminal which will serve as a model development of sustainable e-fuels to meet the growing needs of Central Florida, the United States, and the vast energy needs of the world.

As an accomplished Air Force veteran with proven managerial merits and 30+ years of professional experience in diverse roles, Mr. Plescha brings a wealth of experience to CyberFuels. He is recognized for leading highly proficient teams, spearheading best in class customer experience, and producing complex regulatory compliant documents and processes. His history of success comes through fostering healthy synergies and relationships with clients, teams, and senior management.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kevin Plescha to our executive team," said Ron Mills, CEO CyberFuels. "With his impressive background and strategic vision, I am confident that he will play a pivotal role in driving CyberFuel's growth and success in the years to come."

Mr. Plescha expressed his excitement about joining CyberFuels. "I am honored to join CyberFuels and work alongside such talented individuals," said Kevin. "I look forward to leveraging my experience and collaborating with the team to deliver exceptional results and drive CyberFuels forward."

Prior to joining, Mr. Plescha was overseeing Business Development of Colonial-Chemical Company and has held positions such as CEO Skytanking North America, Inc. He is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and holds a Master of Science in Management/Aviation as a graduate with distinction from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

We are confident that he will make a significant contribution to CyberFuels' continued success.

About CyberFuels :

CyberFuels Inc. delivers custom blended GEM fuels to suit almost any engine's need.

EcoFlex96™ offers high octane alternatives to regular gasoline. Our gasoline and GEM fuels offer superior performance over similar traditional gasoline blends. Unlike other fuel options, there is no need to retrofit the vehicle for consumption of our fuel blends. All of our fuels can be transported, stored and pumped like regular gasoline.

The CyberFuels lines of products also include our "Dynamo™" brands.

Dynamo™ All-In-One Diesel Cetane Booster :

Independent lab certified to reduce Diesel Particulate Matter (DPM) by 20% and overall emissions by 21% and has been shown to deliver an average Cetane rating over 52 when added to regular diesel fuel at fill up. Dynamo™ AIO Diesel Cetane Booster also improves engine performance, power, and increases miles per gallon over 15% along with improving cold flow, increasing lubricity and cleaning fuel injectors.

Dynamo™ All-In-One Gasoline Octane Booster :

Improves octane and increases the miles per gallon (mpg). Dynamo™ AIO Gasoline Octane Booster allows consumers to purchase regular 87 octane gasoline and increase the power and performance of that fuel to equal that of superior high test 93 octane gasolines, by adding a bottle of our Dynamo™ AIO Gasoline Octane Booster to their tank at fill up.

Visit www.cyberfuelsinc.com

Safe Harbor :

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intends," "plans," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, including but not limited to, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to shareholders, lack of capital changes in laws or regulations, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth, demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, its ability to compete, conflicts of interest related to related party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing, the financial implications of a joint venture structure as well as its ability to attract and contract with potential storage customers. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

SOURCE EncounterCare Solutions Inc.