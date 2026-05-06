Cyberhawk Appoints Anna Dillé as VP of North American Operations to Expand Strategic Growth and Innovation

GOLDEN, Colo., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberhawk™, the global leader in drone-captured asset inspection, survey and aerial data management, has promoted Anna Dillé to Vice President of North American Operations. The appointment recognizes Dillé's technical expertise, consistent performance, and the significant business impact she has delivered during her five-year tenure with the company.

Anna Dillé, Vice President of North American Operations for Cyberhawk.

Dillé's promotion marks the latest milestone in a notable fast-track career at Cyberhawk. Joining as a drone pilot, she transitioned through roles as Planning Manager, Project Manager, and Director of U.S. Operations before assuming her current executive position. Her rapid ascent is a direct result of her ability to architect scalable systems and her success in pioneering new service lines, such as the company's substation inspection protocols.

"Cyberhawk was founded over 17 years ago on a spirit of innovation and commitment to operational excellence", said Matt Zafuto, Chief Commercial Officer. "The promotion of Anna Dillé to Vice President of North American Operations is a reflection of these foundational principles and a recognition of her leadership in driving profitable, scalable growth in the largest part of our business, which will propel Cyberhawk into our next phase of growth."

Dillé currently oversees a workforce of more than 100 professionals, with field pilots and staff reporting through a structured network of lead pilots, inspectors, planning, data delivery and operations managers. To further support the company's growth, Cyberhawk is expanding its operational leadership with specialized senior management focused on strategic objectives. This new tier, focused on planning, data delivery, project management, and field execution, will streamline day-to-day activities, allowing Dillé to focus on Cyberhawk's long-term innovation roadmap, industry positioning, and achieving its aggressive revenue goals over the next three years.

"I view operations as a complex design puzzle," noted Dillé. "My focus has always been on creating systems that allow us to deliver high-safety, high-margin results at scale. I am eager to step into this more strategic role to focus on our innovation roadmap and the next phase of our North American expansion."

A Summa Cum Laude graduate of Colorado State University with a B.S. in Landscape Architecture, Dillé's background in architecture and urban design gave her an opportunity to explore creative uses of drone technology in previous positions. From terrain modeling to wildfire mitigation and program oversight, Dillé draws a parallel between her architecture background and operational work as both involve solving complex puzzles. Her leadership has already garnered significant praise from the industry. Upon news of her promotion, executives from major utilities praised her customer management skills and the trust she has built within the energy sector.

A key component of Dillé's strategic impact is her collaboration with Cyberhawk's software teams to refine the iHawk™ platform. By ensuring aerial asset inspection data flows seamlessly into customer-facing dashboards, she has solidified Cyberhawk's reputation for providing actionable intelligence rather than just raw, unmanageable data.

Looking forward, Dillé will spearhead the deployment of emerging technologies, such as "drone-in-a-box" and autonomous docking systems, which major energy and data center companies are currently testing.

For more information, visit https://thecyberhawk.com/ and https://ihawk.ai/

About Cyberhawk

Founded in 2008, Cyberhawk™ is the world leader in aerial data management, seamlessly combining drone-captured inspection and survey data with its software solution, iHawk™. As an industry pioneer, Cyberhawk conducts over 500,000 inspections and surveys each year and has completed over 35 world firsts since its inception, operating worldwide in more than 40 countries. Made up of a highly skilled team of energy sector veterans, world-class pilots, inspection engineers, and in-house software developers, Cyberhawk offers a true end-to-end aerial inspection, survey and data management solution for the energy, oil and gas and capital-intensive construction project sectors.

Company Contact:

Jill Hunter

Vice President, Global Marketing

[email protected]

720-938-3524

Agency Contact:

PJ Jennings

Jennings & Associates Communications

[email protected]

760-431-7466 Office

760-580-1114 Mobile

SOURCE Cyberhawk Innovations