Cyberhawk Granted FAA Nationwide BVLOS Waiver to Enable Expanded Remote Drone Operations in the U.S.

DENVER, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberhawk™, a global leader in drone-based inspection and survey services and visual data management software, is excited to announce that it has been granted a coveted nationwide Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) waiver by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This landmark authorization marks a significant milestone for Cyberhawk, paving the way for advanced, efficient, and safe remote drone operations across the continental United States.

The nationwide BVLOS achievement underscores our commitment to innovation, safety, and excellence in the drone industry. Post this With flight times of up to 3 hours, the hydrogen-powered Gryphon drone, by Intelligent Energy, allows Cyberhawk field teams to unlock the immense potential of BVLOS operations.

The BVLOS waiver allows Cyberhawk to operate drones beyond visual line of sight without the need for a visual observer, thereby greatly expanding the range and flexibility of its drone inspection, survey and data collection services. This development will significantly enhance Cyberhawk's ability to support critical infrastructure sectors, including utilities, oil and gas, and capital projects, with robust high-precision aerial inspections and data analytics.

Key Benefits of the BVLOS Waiver:

Cyberhawk can now provide comprehensive inspection services over larger areas and in remote locations, ensuring critical infrastructure is monitored and maintained effectively. Innovative Data Solutions: Leveraging advanced drone technology and data analytics, Cyberhawk continues to deliver actionable insights, helping customers make informed decisions and optimize asset performance.

"We are very pleased to receive this nationwide BVLOS waiver from the FAA," noted Phil Buchan, Chief Operating Officer of Cyberhawk. "This achievement underscores our commitment to innovation, safety, and excellence in the drone industry. With this authorization, we are poised to deliver our customers even greater value and scalability by providing unparalleled inspection, survey, and data solutions that drive efficiency and enhance safety."

Scott Lashmit, Cyberhawk's U.S. Aviation Manager, noted, "With the nationwide BVLOS waiver, we can potentially more than double the amount of surveyed assets collected in a day – saving our customers valuable time and costs. Getting actionable data and images quickly is paramount for our customers to arrive at clear, effective decisions ensuring the integrity and safety of critical infrastructure."

Cyberhawk's pioneering approach to drone operations and data analytics has already set new standards in the industry. This latest authorization further solidifies the company's position as a leader in the commercial drone sector and opens up new possibilities for its customers.

About Cyberhawk

Founded in 2008, Cyberhawk™ is the world leader in visual data management, seamlessly combining drone-based inspection and survey data with its software solution, iHawk™. As an industry pioneer, Cyberhawk conducts hundreds of thousands of inspections and surveys each year and has completed over 35 world firsts since its inception, operating worldwide in more than 40 countries. Made up of a highly skilled team of energy sector veterans, world-class pilots, inspection engineers and in-house software developers, Cyberhawk offers a true end-to-end visual inspection, survey and management solution for the energy, oil and gas and capital projects sectors.

