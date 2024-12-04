Cyberhill Partners and data.world Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Data Solutions Across Defense and Intelligence Sectors

This partnership brings enterprise data catalog capabilities to classified environments

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- data.world, the most-adopted data catalog and governance platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Cyberhill Partners, a leading professional services firm specializing in engineering future-state software solutions for government and Fortune 500 customers. This collaboration combines data.world's innovative data catalog technology with Cyberhill's extensive experience in the Department of Defense (DoD) and Intelligence Community (IC) sectors.

The partnership has already yielded multiple contract awards across the Department of Defense, demonstrating the immediate value of this collaboration for mission-critical applications.

"data.world is very excited about the growing relationship with Cyberhill Partners. The current work is already providing best-in-class solutions for our valued customers," said Patrick McGarry, GM of Federal at data.world. "Their knowledge of security and classification within the DoD/IC ecosystem has provided our customers and prospects with a rapid framework for pulling our commercial solution to the high side without concerns for extended timelines while maintaining the highest operational security profile."

The partnership reflects both companies' commitment to delivering exceptional value to their government clients while maintaining the highest security standards.

Says Jake McAndrew, Partner at Cyberhill: "Cyberhill is extremely selective about the software partners we do business with. Not only does a company's product need to be best in class, but the company culture and strategy also need to align with ours. data.world checks all of those boxes and more. Our partnership is young but already proving immensely valuable to our mission customers with multiple contract awards across the Department of Defense."

About data.world
data.world is where data meets meaning. We're the most-adopted data catalog and governance platform on the market. Built on a unique knowledge graph foundation, data.world seamlessly integrates with your existing systems. We set the standard for swift, people-centric governance. We don't just manage data; we unlock its potential, paving the way for responsible AI adoption and data-driven decision-making at scale. As a Certified B Corporation, data.world is committed to fostering global data literacy. With data.world, prepare for your data-driven future – where clarity conquers chaos, and every data point tells a story.

About Cyberhill Partners
Cyberhill Partners is a professional services firm specializing in engineering future-state software solutions for customers across the U.S. government and Fortune 500. Focusing on cybersecurity, cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning, Cyberhill provides comprehensive implementation services that drive success. With over 800 successful commercial implementations and active contracts across the Department of Defense and the U.S. Intelligence Community, Cyberhill has quickly become a trusted software services partner.

