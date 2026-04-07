Cyberhill Partners Secures Multi-Million Dollar Investment from Baleon Capital to Scale Its Enterprise AI Factory

AUSTIN, Texas, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberhill Partners, a professional services firm that delivers enterprise AI solutions for Fortune 500 organizations and U.S. government agencies, today announced a strategic investment of up to $11 million from Baleon Capital. The investment will accelerate Cyberhill's AI Factory, which delivers enterprise AI in weeks at a fraction of the cost of traditional platforms.

Most organizations are stuck between consumer AI tools that aren't built for enterprise requirements and large platform implementations that take years and cost millions. With enterprise AI spending projected to surpass $3 trillion by 2027 (Gartner) and 95% of projects still failing to reach production (MIT), the gap between investment and execution continues to grow.

Cyberhill Partners raises $11M from Baleon Capital to scale enterprise AI for Fortune 500 companies and U.S. government. Post this

Cyberhill's AI Factory is designed to close that gap. After spending years deploying AI inside some of the most secure and complex environments in the U.S. government, Cyberhill's team saw an opportunity to bring that same rigor to commercial enterprises. The result is enterprise AI-in-a-box: pre-built solutions with the security, data governance, and traceability that consumer AI lacks — plus advanced capabilities like automated ontologies and knowledge graphs — deployable in weeks. With Baleon's investment, the firm will expand its go-to-market organization, grow its engineering and delivery teams, and accelerate solution development.

"Enterprises don't need more AI tools. They need AI that actually works in their environment, with their data, under their security requirements. That's exactly what we built," said Rob Buller, Founder and CEO of Cyberhill Partners. "This investment lets us bring it to more organizations, faster."

"Most AI vendors sell tools. Cyberhill delivers results," said Shane Kim, Managing Partner at Baleon Capital. "Context is everything — models are commodities, but proprietary data architectures and domain-specific ontologies are the moat. Cyberhill's embedded AI solutions prove it works in the most demanding environments. Speed to value, not speed to pilot. That's the difference."

About Cyberhill Partners

Cyberhill Partners is a professional services firm that delivers enterprise AI solutions for Fortune 500 organizations and U.S. government agencies. The firm has completed more than 1,000 enterprise software implementations and brings over a decade of AI experience with the U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence Community. Cyberhill serves organizations across industries seeking a faster, lower-risk path to production AI. Headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Baleon Capital

Baleon Capital specializes in investing in early-growth stage healthcare and B2B technology companies, including enterprise AI, providing both capital and operational support to accelerate success. Focusing on businesses with strong revenue growth and innovative market positioning, Baleon Capital partners with founders to scale their companies from initial investment through exit.

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Media Contact:

Carolyn Hassan

VP of Marketing

Cyberhill Partners

[email protected]

Shane Kim

Managing Partner

Baleon Capital

[email protected]

SOURCE Cyberhill Partners, LLC