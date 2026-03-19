Cyberify Unveils QuantumReady™

This new AI-powered PQRaaS solution enables global banks to achieve quantum-safe status in months instead of years.

WILTON, Conn., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cyberify unveiled QuantumReady™, an enterprise-grade platform designed to automate the transition from classical cryptography to Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC). QuantumReady™ is the acceleration engine Cyberify uses to deliver post-quantum migration for clients. QuantumReady™ abstracts lattice-based mathematics into simple business-level policy levers, enabling organizations to secure their cryptographic surface area against emerging quantum computing threats in months rather than years.

With looming regulatory mandates like the US NSM-10, PQFIF and EU DORA, financial institutions face a critical need to modernize. QuantumReady™ addresses these uncertainties head-on by providing a closed-loop lifecycle for cryptographic health, from automated discovery to real-time adaptive protocol negotiation.

A representative from a leading global bank participating in a confidential pilot commented on the platform's immediate value: "Given the urgency of post-quantum readiness and the scale of effort required, Cyberify's QuantumReady™ platform shows strong potential to automate much of what's needed for a large global bank to become PQ-ready." They added, "Right out of the gate, we gained a new level of visibility into our cryptographic inventory, addressing a critical blind spot for our organization."

This early feedback underscores QuantumReady™'s potential to dramatically reduce the operational burden for even the most complex financial infrastructures.

"We are not just offering a new security scanning tool; we are providing a definitive lifeline for global financial systems," said Mark Gilmor, CEO of Cyberify. "QuantumReady™ empowers enterprises to automatically identify hidden vulnerabilities and deploy quantum-safe encryption without disrupting critical, latency-dependent operations."

Key Capabilities of QuantumReady™ Include:

CQIP Intelligence Swarm: Powered by state-of-the-art AI Models, this multi-agent swarm maps an organization's infrastructure and prevents AI hallucinations via proprietary Recursive Identity Grounding (RIG).

Powered by state-of-the-art AI Models, this multi-agent swarm maps an organization's infrastructure and prevents AI hallucinations via proprietary Recursive Identity Grounding (RIG). Adaptive Cryptographic Negotiation Layer (ACNL): Simulates and manages real-time encryption negotiation, ensuring graceful degradation chains that automatically fall back to verified hybrid states if a PQC module fails.

Simulates and manages real-time encryption negotiation, ensuring graceful degradation chains that automatically fall back to verified hybrid states if a PQC module fails. Automated Discovery & CBOM Generation: Performs packet inspection and scans web servers, ci/cd orchestrators and other source code to generate a Cryptographic Bill of Materials (CBOM).

Performs packet inspection and scans web servers, ci/cd orchestrators and other source code to generate a Cryptographic Bill of Materials (CBOM). Compliance & Risk Visualization: Features an HNDL Aging Model that calculates the intersection of quantum compute scaling and data retention mandates, providing instant Proof of Resilience for DORA, NIST 800-215, and FIPS 140-3 audits.

To learn how QuantumReady™ can secure your organization's cryptographic health, request a demo at www.cyberify.ai.

About Cyberify

Cyberify equips organizations to deliver the next generation of security through a combination of human-centric strategy and proprietary accelerators. Our approach enables faster discovery, smarter decision-making, and rapid execution, turning complex security challenges into actionable results.

Media Contact: Merideth Fanning| [email protected] | 917.860.5792

SOURCE Cyberify Inc.