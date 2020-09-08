Cyberinc and XeneX Partner to Deliver xenexShield, a Managed Browser Isolation Service

SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberinc and XeneX today announced a partnership to deliver browser isolation to XeneX's MSP customers through a new managed service, xenexShield. Powered by the Cyberinc Isla Isolation Platform, xenexShield is a fully managed and monitored service delivering greater security to MSPs and their mid-sized business and large enterprise customers, by protecting users' browsing sessions.

Browser isolation is powerful technology that prevents breaches before they happen. It eases the burden on IT and security teams while elevating their efficiency and productivity. With Cyberinc's Isla Isolation Platform, XeneX offers MSPs one of the most effective isolation security offerings available with the most flexible deployment options.

"Medium-sized and enterprise businesses look to MSPs as their trusted technology advisor to protect them from the ever-evolving threat landscape," said Kevin Nikkhoo, CEO, XeneX. "Frequently the least prepared, they are prime targets for cybercriminals. MSPs are now on the front lines of protecting their clients against data breaches, malware, ransomware, and other attacks, many of which target the browser. They are constantly looking for ways to get ahead of malicious actors. XenexShield adds a powerful tool to their arsenal in the ongoing battle against cyberattacks."

"Cyberinc Isla is proven security that prevents 90% of Internet threats. Additionally, it helps MSPs deliver a critical service to customers that can increase revenues," said Tracy Hickox, Vice President, North American Channel Sales for Cyberinc. "Often overlooked, browser isolation is a means of stopping damaging attacks. By securing the browser, MSPs can prevent most threats before they happen and offer customers a tremendous benefit. With xenexShield, powered by Cyberinc Isla, XeneX's MSP customers set themselves apart and deliver increased value and a direct impact on the bottom line."

Securing the Browser – the New Endpoint

Among browser isolation solutions on the market, the Isla Isolation Platform is unique in its ability to quickly create a Zero Trust environment by securing all code, media objects, and scripts in a remote virtual browser, and transforming it into a stream of harmless pixels rendered to each end device. As a result, Isla proactively eliminates the majority of potential infections and compromises without degrading the user experience.

