Cyberinc Appoints Dr. Neil Daswani to Advisory Board

SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberinc, today announced the addition of Dr. Neil Daswani to their advisory board in a strategic move to boost development efforts for its Isla Isolation Platform.

"We are thrilled to welcome Neil to our board of advisors," said Samir Shah, Cyberinc's CEO. "We see continued momentum in the growth of isolation technology. Neil is a visionary Internet security leader with a proven track record as a CISO, engineer, research leader, and security company founder. His expertise will significantly help us accelerate forward-thinking features and capabilities to differentiate Cyberinc. With his contributions to Cyberinc in an advisory capacity, we are confident that we can accelerate the proliferation of isolation technology to our strategic markets."

Dr. Daswani brings over 20 years of high tech and security experience to the advisory board. He is a Co-Director of the Stanford Advanced Security Program. As a published author and former CISO for Symantec's Consumer Business Unit, Neil will provide strategic technical leadership to the advisory board. Neil's prior experience includes a variety of research, development, teaching, and managerial roles at LifeLock, Twitter, Google, Stanford University, NTT DoCoMo USA Labs, Yodlee, and Bellcore. He was a founder of Dasient, a security company known for web malware defense, which was acquired by Twitter. Neil has dozens of technical articles published in top academic and industry conferences and has been granted over one dozen U.S. patents. Neil earned Ph.D. and M.S. degrees in Computer Science at Stanford University and holds a B.S. in Computer Science with honors with distinction from Columbia University.

"It's an exciting time to join Cyberinc as an advisor. I truly believe the Zero-Trust model provided by isolation can be a powerful, game-changing technology for security professionals worldwide. Cyberinc's Isla platform proactively prevents malware and phishing compromises, which are two of the most common root causes of data breaches. While there has been increased focus on better breach detection in the industry, we need to remember that the end goal of our efforts should be to prevent the breaches. Where we cannot prevent altogether, it is important to detect initial compromise, such that can we can prevent a minor security incident from evolving into a breach," said Dr. Daswani.

To request more information, please visit us at www.cyberinc.com

About Cyberinc

Cyberinc helps companies experience a safer internet by proactively stopping web, email, and document-based threats. Cyberinc's Isla platform uses cutting-edge isolation technology to neutralize threats and prevent them before they have a chance to act, simplifying the security strategy and delivering immediate protection.

SOURCE Cyberinc

Related Links

https://neildaswani.com/

