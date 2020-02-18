Cyberinc Expands North American Channel Program, Adding Tech Data as a Principal Distributor of the Isla Isolation Platform

SAN RAMON, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberinc, a pioneer in isolation-based cybersecurity solutions, today announced an agreement with Tech Data (Nasdaq: TECD), a leading global distributor of IT products, services and solutions, to bring the company's innovative Zero Trust-based Isla Isolation Platform to Tech Data's network of channel partners in the United States. The agreement with Tech Data will enable more resellers to offer protection against web, email and document-based threats to their customers.

With the addition of Cyberinc's Isla remote browser isolation solution, Tech Data now offers the premiere remote browser isolation solution on the market. Browser isolation is powerful technology that prevents breaches before they happen, while easing the burden on IT and security teams and elevating their efficiency and productivity. With Cyberinc's recently announced Isla Isolation Platform version 5, Tech Data is enabling partners to provide one of the strongest isolation security offerings available with the most flexible deployment options.

"By partnering with Cyberinc, we're able to further strengthen our world-class portfolio of security vendors and products and positively impact our partners' ability to grow," said Alex Ryals, Vice President, Security Solutions, North America, Tech Data. "Remote browser isolation provides one of the strongest proactive security measures to prevent threats from reaching desktop devices, significantly reducing the attack surface. Cyberinc's offerings can help our partners looking to provide stronger defenses against the ever-evolving threat landscape and enable them to simplify and scale their security."

In the July 31, 2019 Gartner Hype Cycle for Endpoint Security, 2019 (Gartner subscription required), it is stated: "Most attacks are delivered via the public internet either through web browsing or emailed links that trick the user into visiting malicious sites. Simply removing (or more strongly, isolating) the browser from the end user's desktop significantly improves enterprise security posture. Through 2022, organizations that isolate high-risk internet browsing and access to URLs in email will experience a 70% reduction in attacks that compromise end-user systems. Notably, remote browser isolation can thwart ransomware attacks, blocking their ability to encrypt the users' files on their devices or in enterprise file shares, neither of which are directly accessible from the remote browser session."1

"We believe that Tech Data offers tremendous value to its channel partners working to protect their business customers with the strongest cybersecurity products and services available. As such, Tech Data will be a key partner in broadening the market adoption of Isla," said Tracy Hickox, Vice President, North American Channel Sales for Cyberinc. "As a channel-first provider of isolation-based security, Cyberinc is dedicated to keeping the world safe from internet-based cyber-attacks."

1 Gartner "Hype Cycle for Endpoint Security, 2019," Dionisio Zumerle, John Girard, 31 July 2019

