Cyberinc's Browser Security Platform Named a 2020 EMA Top 3 Solution for Enabling Secure Access to Enterprise IT Services

SAN RAMON, Calif., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberinc today announced that Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, has named Cyberinc Isla Isolation Platform in the Top 3 solutions for enabling secure access to web services in 2020.

Included in the report titled "EMA Top 3 Report: Ten Priorities for Enabling Secure Access to Enterprise IT Services" by EMA Analyst Steve Brasen, Cyberinc Isla was chosen in the Top 3 because of its ease of deployment and use, powerful ability to effectively eliminate all web-based threats, intuitive administrative visibility and controls to protect and monitor threats, and overall value as critical security control for protecting remote and work-anywhere workforces.

Secure web access starts with securing the browser

According to EMA research, more than 80% of organizations today rely on web-hosted services to support business operations and enable workforce productivity. In many enterprises, users function entirely by performing tasks on web-hosted services. Requirements to enable secure web access have accelerated in order to support increased remote work initiatives in the wake of the global pandemic.

Unfortunately, web browsers have proven to be susceptible to malicious exploitation. Poor user practices for password management, clickbait avoidance, and phishing entrapment all contribute to the exposure of web sessions to malicious exploitation. Browser isolation is one of the best ways to not just prevent but eliminate these risks and many types of costly web-based threats.

"The browser – the gateway to the cloud – is now considered an essential endpoint to protect. With the vast majority of cyber threats targeting users through applications and services accessed by the browser, it is also one of the biggest vulnerabilities companies today must secure," said Brasen. "Organizations dependent on web-hosted services to support business operations must ensure fast, easy, and safe connectivity to HTML-based content and services, and Cyberinc's Isla browser isolation solution is one of the best products we found to achieve just that."

