CyberInt Completes $18m Funding Round

Israeli cybersecurity detection and response services company CyberInt, which addresses cyber, fraud, and brand threats with a unique outside-in approach, has completed a $18 million financing round led by Viola Growth, with the participation of its existing investors.

Leading global omnichannel organizations across financial services, retail, eCommerce, and gaming rely on CyberInt's Argos™ platform, which offers multiple detection modules including Targeted Threat Intelligence, Social Media Monitoring, VIP Protection, Brand Protection, Vendor Risk Management, and Email Threat Management. These drive real-time detection of threats to prevent fraud and cyber events, and significantly reduce revenue loss. The platform leverages unique artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to drive contextualized and relevant detection.

CyberInt's ex-CISO, ex-8200 and white-hat hackers team of cyber experts spread across Israel, New York, London, Singapore, and Manila support its customers with a deep understanding of how hackers think and act. This unique combination of a leading platform and strong cyber expert team provides CyberInt's clients proactive detection and response to ever-changing cyber threats in real time.

"As companies drive more digital activity, they become more vulnerable to attacks," said CyberInt CEO, Amir Ofek. "CyberInt is the industry's leading partner to address early detection and response and mitigate the digital risk, enabling digital businesses to continue growing and protecting their brands. We are in a strong growth path with more than 100% growth year over year for the last two years. With this investment, we'll continue to address the growing demand to support leading organizations across the world."

CyberInt will leverage the investment to drive global expansion, expand its Argos platform, and develop additional next-generation Digital Risk Management, Detection and Response solutions.

Viola Growth General Partner Ayal Shiran said: "In a world where cyber threats are growing, and cyber experts are a challenge to get, the unique offering of a strong platform with expert cyber services is the solution for the coming future. We're excited to join the company as it enters its growth stage."

About CyberInt

CyberInt eliminates potential threats before they become crises by looking at all online activities and digital assets from an attacker's perspective and provides managed detection and response services to customers worldwide. Leveraging ArgosTM real time digital risk protection platform with managed services such as mSOC, threat hunting, deep dive investigations, real time incident response as well as risk and business impact assessments, CyberInt provides a holistic end-to-end protection to digital businesses in retail, ecommerce, gaming and financial industries.

About Viola Growth

Founded in 2008, Viola Growth provides an opportunity for growth stage companies to raise the capital they need to develop and expand. The Viola Growth team has vast experience in working with management teams to build organic and non-organic growth plans, scale operations, strengthen management teams and aim to create business partnerships with global leaders.

Viola Growth is a member of the Viola Group, Israel's premier technology-focused Private Equity group with over $2.8B under management. For more information visit: www.viola growth.com

