Cyberint Launches New Supply Chain Intelligence Module to Tackle Growing Third-Party Cyber Risks

The module provides organizations with a clear and measurable understanding of security risks along the supply chain, offering real-time alerts to effectively mitigate risk.

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberint , the leading provider of impactful intelligence solutions, is announcing today the launch of its new supply chain intelligence module, designed to help enterprises tackle the growing risks associated with third-party technologies and vendors. The new capability provides extensive visibility into the cybersecurity risks derived from the organization's supply chain. Cyberint executes continuous discovery, monitoring, and alerting of vendors' and technologies' risk and exposure, allowing businesses to make informed decisions and reduce their overall cyber risk quickly and easily.

In today's increasingly digitized business environment, third-party technologies and services have become ubiquitous. However, these relationships also introduce significant cyber risks to organizations, with bad actors increasingly targeting third-party suppliers to launch supply chain attacks. According to the Verizon DBIR 2022, the digital supply chain was responsible for 62% of system intrusion incidents, highlighting the importance of supply chain risk management. Cyberint's supply chain intelligence addresses industry challenges by providing organizations with a comprehensive solution that goes far beyond periodic risk assessments.

The new module offers three key functionalities: discovery, risk assessment, and alerting. Discovery automatically identifies technologies, vendors, suppliers, partners, and other third parties with a digital connection to the customer. Supplier risk is assigned based on a unique predictive model that incorporates multiple elements, such as vulnerabilities (CVEs), misconfigurations, breaches, data leaks, malware infections, phishing attempts, and exposed corporate credentials, to assess the likelihood of future incidents. Lastly, proactive alerting sends targeted, real-time impactful notifications on the elevated risks identified. The combination of attack surface discovery and monitoring, along with proprietary deep and dark web threat intelligence, provides a unique window into criminal desire and opportunity to breach organizations.

According to Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Risk Management, 2022: "Organizations are finding that the cost of managing each risk event reactively can become prohibitively expensive with high opportunity costs and can reduce the ability to grow. A holistic framework to tackle end-to-end supply chain risks aligned to organizational strategy is essential to direct risk management and build resilience to both predictable and unpredictable events".

"In today's complex supply chain environment, SaaS products, third-party technologies and organizations are a must to improve efficiency and protect profits," said Yochai Corem, CEO of Cyberint. "However, while third-party offerings can result in tremendous benefits, they also create vulnerabilities that could lead to breaches that cripple organizations and expose private data. Our Supply Chain Intelligence Module allows businesses to reap the benefits of third-party solutions while clearly understanding and mitigating the risks that naturally come with them, which constitutes a major leap forward that will benefit companies and their customers.

Added Corem: "Cyberint's unparalleled visibility into the dark web, its attack surface discovery capabilities, and its overall holistic approach as a unified native platform puts us in a unique position to effectively address the problem of supply chain risk. This new module reflects our continued commitment to providing impactful intelligence to our customers."

Cyberint will be showcasing its new Supply Chain Intelligence Module at the RSA conference in San Francisco.

Cyberint's impactful intelligence solution fuses real-time threat intelligence with bespoke attack surface management, providing organizations with extensive integrated visibility into their external risk exposure.

Leveraging autonomous discovery of all external-facing assets, coupled with open, deep & dark web intelligence, the solution allows cybersecurity teams to uncover their most relevant known and unknown digital risks - earlier.

Global customers, including Fortune 500 leaders across all major market verticals, rely on Cyberint to prevent, detect, investigate, and remediate phishing, fraud, ransomware, brand abuse, data leaks, external vulnerabilities, and more, ensuring continuous external protection from cyber threats.

