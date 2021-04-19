CyberKnights Offers NICE Framework for Employers to Inventory Cybersecurity Talent and Identify Skills Gaps

INDIANAPOLIS, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberKnights, a product of Rofori Corporation, is a cybersecurity workforce development portal for individuals seeking a cybersecurity career, cyber practitioners, employers, academia, and training providers. It promotes and facilitates cybersecurity talent assessment, development, and retention. CyberKnights now enables employers to take inventory of their individual and total employee cybersecurity skills across the organization, utilizing the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) framework in key ways.

In a collaborative effort to grow the U.S. cybersecurity workforce, CyberKnights has partnered with alliances and public-private initiatives to catalyze a national platform for assessing and vetting cybersecurity talent at every skill level, from inexperienced to seasoned cybersecurity practitioners. Employers need an objective approach to measuring the cybersecurity knowledge and skills held by their current staff, against the overall knowledge and skills the organization needs to minimize cybersecurity risk exposure. CyberKnights portal leverages the widely-adopted NICE framework taxonomy to provide employers a view of the knowledge and skills they have in-house, including perspectives based on work roles and competencies. Skills are individually and collectively inventoried and mapped to each of the 52 NICE work roles and 60 competencies, to identify the skills gaps.

Once employers see their skills gaps, CyberKnights offers pathways of employee development to cover those gaps, via certifications, virtual labs, cyber range, and curriculum offered by academia. Simultaneously, CyberKnights can also search the public talent pool to find candidates whose knowledge and skills align best to fulfilling the skills gaps. Employers can decide to upskill their employees, seek new employees, or a combination of both.

"We are thrilled to see the number of cybersecurity workforce development initiatives around the country, all working toward solving the significant skills gap to fulfill 500,000+ open cybersecurity positions in the U.S. today. These initiatives all support a national goal to reinforce our country's cybersecurity defense posture, by advancing the knowledge base of the cybersecurity workforce, and by encouraging employers to close their skills gaps." – Will Dantzler, Co-Founder of Rofori Corporation.

CyberKnights offers a free plan to individuals, academia, and employers.

About Rofori Corporation

Rofori Corporation is a Veteran owned company based in Indianapolis, Indiana. Rofori excels in developing cloud platforms to address the increased challenges of operationalizing and executing standards for compliance. Rofori offers innovative cloud solutions for assessing cybersecurity risk, leveraging standards and best practices widely adopted through the NIST Special Publications. Rofori created CyberKnights, a cloud-hosted solution for talent assessment, development, and retention, to support and grow the career acquisition and journey of the cybersecurity workforce. To learn more, visit www.cyberknights.us

Media Contact:

Will Dantzler

(888) 484-9995

[email protected]

SOURCE Rofori Corporation