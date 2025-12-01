Cyberleaf Appoints Jaime Reynolds as Chief Revenue Officer

FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberleaf, a leader in enterprise-level managed cybersecurity solutions, today announced the appointment of Jaime Reynolds as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Reynolds will lead Cyberleaf's sales, marketing, and partner ecosystem as the company accelerates its focus on securing the growth of organizations that need scalable, high-impact cybersecurity.

Reynolds is a seasoned cybersecurity executive with more than 20 years of experience driving revenue growth, channel development, and go-to-market strategy across the information security industry. Prior to joining Cyberleaf, she served as Vice President at Clearwater Security & Compliance, where she led national growth initiatives for cybersecurity and compliance programs supporting enterprise clients. She previously held leadership roles at Cyderes (formerly Herjavec Group), Fortified Health Security, and BluePrint Healthcare IT, where she helped organizations strengthen cyber resilience, modernize security operations, and align with leading frameworks.

Reynolds brings deep expertise across security and compliance domains including NIST, HIPAA, HITRUST, PCI, and ISO/IEC 27001. Her background spans risk management, data protection, M&A due diligence, and the development of scalable security strategies that bridge business and technology priorities. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Long Island University.

"Jaime's experience building high-performing revenue organizations and her deep knowledge of regulated industries make her an exceptional addition to our leadership team," said Jeff Buss, CEO of Cyberleaf. "Her ability to scale growth while strengthening cybersecurity outcomes aligns directly with Cyberleaf's mission of securing the growth of the businesses we protect."

"Cyberleaf's approach to delivering enterprise-level cybersecurity in a scalable, accessible way is exactly what the market needs right now," said Jaime Reynolds, Chief Revenue Officer at Cyberleaf. "Growing organizations deserve security that matches their pace and ambition. I'm excited to help expand Cyberleaf's impact and bring modern, effective cybersecurity to more clients and partners."

About Cyberleaf

Cyberleaf is your end-to-end partner for enterprise-level managed cybersecurity, purpose built to protect growing businesses. We help organizations secure their growth with scalable, expert-led services that deliver visibility, compliance readiness, and threat response across today's evolving risk landscape. Cyberleaf supports MSPs, enterprises, and government entities with cybersecurity programs designed to meet the needs of modern, fast-moving organizations.

Learn more at www.cyberleaf.io.

