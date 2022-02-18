CyberlinkASP Earns Spot on CRN's 2022 MSP 500 List

DALLAS, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberlinkASP, a Dallas based provider of virtual desktops, cloud hosting, security and managed services is named to CRN's MSP 500 list in the Security 100 category for the third time. The Managed Security 100 spotlights MSPs with cloud-based security services expertise.

As customers face the challenges of a remote workforce, the security of data is paramount. Cloud solution providers like CyberlinkASP provide remote access to key business applications. Giving peace of mind to customers who entrust their data to an outside firm is a top priority.

CyberlinkASP provides hosted desktop services and application hosting across a variety of industries. Our solutions are fast, secure, compliant, and reliable with a 99.99% uptime guarantee. CyberlinkASP relentlessly monitors customer data for potential threats and responds immediately upon detection.

"We are honored to receive this recognition as it shows how much we value security for our clients" states Mason Cooper, CIO.

About CyberlinkASP

CyberlinkASP is an information technology (IT) managed services firm providing: virtual private cloud, managed hosting, hosted virtual desktops, network, storage, outsourced IT and security services. Our clients include financial institutions, health care providers, insurance companies, cargo logistics businesses, and payment card processors among others. Providing IT solutions since 1999, CyberlinkASP operates from the U.S. and is privately owned. Please visit www.cyberlinkasp.com

