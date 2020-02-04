CyberlinkASP Nominated for Partner of The Year

DALLAS, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberlinkASP, the leader in hosted virtual desktop and private cloud solutions, today announced its nomination at last month's Summit Conference for Citrix Partner of The Year.

"Virtual desktops (VDI) have become way more than just desktop computing. Our on-boarding and engineering staff integrate apps, file servers, domain controllers and Netscalers (among other technologies) to deliver a turn-key ubiquitous information technology platform, customized to our clients needs," said Mason Cooper CIO of CyberlinkASP. "This advanced solution is driving the enterprise away from traditional on site deployments and fueling our growth."

Based in Dallas, TX, CyberlinkASP hosts and manages virtual desktops and back office applications for small and medium sized businesses across the United States from its proprietary datacenters utilizing Citrix based technologies. CyberlinkASP's engineering staff, 24/7 help desk and sophisticated technical support capabilities have fueled widespread acceptance of its private cloud products. Users have the ability to access any data, any application, anytime and anywhere with all files centrally stored, backed up and monitored. A known consolidator in the industry, CyberlinkASP has completed 5 transactions over the past 3 years and recently partnered with New York based Staple Street Capital.

