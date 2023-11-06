CyberLogitec announced the implementation of OPUS D&D (Demurrage & Detention) in Yusen Logistics

News provided by

CyberLogitec

06 Nov, 2023, 10:15 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberLogitec, the leading provider of maritime, port/terminal, and logistics operations technologies and a subsidiary of EUSU Holdings, announced in Nov 2023 that SaaS-based OPUS D&D (Demurrage & Detention) had been implemented in Yusen Logistics.

Yusen Logistics launched OPUS D&D service mainly in UK regions in April 2022, expanding the service to 19 countries, including the US, Europe, and China. Also, the expansion plan for the Southeast Asia region is scheduled. OPUS D&D has been introduced as per the needs of the independent system, which is capable of monitoring the Last Free Date before Free Time expiration and cost management in container DEM/DET.

OPUS D&D provides the management in container DEM/DET (Demurrage/Detention) for 3PL company. Most 3PL companies need help with cost management since DEM/DET cost is manually calculated. Systemic management in DEM/DET is complex because DEM/DET is calculated based on the information of complex charging structure in each shipping liner and region-wise and holiday. Moreover, it requires separate management for exceptions as, in many cases, free time is calculated by applying its freight contract condition for each shipping liner and shipper.

In collaboration with Yusen Logistics, one of the Top 20 3PL companies in the world, CyberLogitec developed and released OPUS D&D capable of interfacing with the 3PL Logistics system utilizing its own DEM/DET function, which is developed based on over 20 years of maritime business knowledge for container shipping. OPUS D&D provides container-wise Free time monitoring that interfaces with customers' legacy operation system, advance confirmation of charge effective date, and calculation and verification of DEM/DET cost.

"OPUS D&D is a stable, scalable, and efficient independent cloud-based solution that offers an easy interface to the legacy system. DEM/DET cost, as per port pileup and disruption in the logistics network, DEM/DET cost has been a major issue for shipping liners and 3PL companies. We expect that many logistics companies, including Yusen Logistics' successful implementation of OPUS D&D, could meet the operating cost reduction and efficient DEM/DET management by OPUS D&D.", said Sung Jun Kim, Vice President of CyberLogitec. 

About CyberLogitec

CyberLogitec empowers the global supply chain with innovative technologies that address operational challenges, improve visibility, and meet industry demands. As a worldwide leader in the maritime, port, and logistics industry, our flexible, end-to-end solutions and consulting services help the industry adapt quickly to the market's evolving needs.

For more information, visit www.cyberlogitec.com  

SOURCE CyberLogitec

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.