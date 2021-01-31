CyberMAK Information Systems signs an industry 4.0 partnership deal with METI M2M India Pvt. Ltd.

In a strategic move, global leader in digital transformation, CyberMAK Information Systems has joined hands with Meti, an industrial 4.0 company, starting a new phase in the fourth industry revolution with IoT that focuses heavily on artificial intelligence, automation, machine learning, interconnectivity and big data.

This partnership marks the beginning of the digital transformation evolution by giving companies the power to avoid manual work and level up with smart management, smart decisions, smart maintenance and smart process optimization. Customers will be able to boost their transformational journey by monitoring production, process, energy tool, material traceability and utility. Achieving maximum resource utilization, increasing efficiency, monitoring the authenticity of processes followed and ensuring global quality standards. Beyond this customers are also enabled with machine-wise energy consumption pattern to help them optimize energy utilization and save cost and monitor working condition of all utilities at the plant along with ensuring the proper usage of those utilities.

Driven by passion for technology, this partnership will enable customers adapt to changes with ease in IoT solutions. Strengthening them with our IoT core competencies like IIOT enabled hardware, secured IoT platform, big data management, analytics platform, alerting engines and APIs for ERP integration. Companies today are racing to achieve digital transformation and be at the top of their respective industries. As technology becomes the heart of the organization, implementation of Industry 4.0 can boost company performance enabling them with predictive maintenance, product tracking, inventory management, demand forecasting and much more helping them achieve the desired transformation.

With close to a decade of experience in IoT, gathering real-time data from 50,000+ sensors across different industries, 15+ million tags monitored daily (big data) and serving in forging/injection molding/packaging/CNC, FMCG, Dairy segments for over 150 customers, Meti has a strong R&D focus in hardware, software and human resources, building holistic and scalable solutions for customers to compete globally through value addition.

About CyberMAK Information Systems

CyberMAK Information Systems has been empowering large enterprises on their digital transformation journey since 23 years and is renowned for its continued success and ability to deliver value globally. Led by our multinational leadership teams with business and domain expertise in Automation, AI & Machine Learning, IoT, SecOps, Software Asset Management, Multi-Cloud Management, Risk Assessment, ITSM, Storage, Big Data, Conversational AI Chatbot, Privilege Access Management and much more, we have contributed to the success of over 150 customers with 3000+ successful engagements in more than 16 countries.

Driving digital transformation projects for clients, CyberMAK adds business value, minimizes risk and helps optimize quality, performance and costs in various industry verticals such as Banking, Telecom, Retail, Oil & Gas, Education, Government, etc. all of which gives companies competitive advantages, heightens customer experience has a direct positive impact on a their bottom-line and increases brand equity.

