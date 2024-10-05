CyberMass Unveils Cutting-Edge Tabletop Exercises with Live Mock Incidents Led by Former FBI Special Agents

PHOENIX, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberMass, a premier leader in cybersecurity services, is proud to announce its latest solution offering, revolutionizing the landscape of tabletop exercises for businesses worldwide. With a focus on providing unparalleled insight and preparedness for executive and operational teams, CyberMass introduces a groundbreaking approach to cybersecurity readiness.

In collaboration with former FBI special agents, CyberMass presents a unique opportunity for businesses to engage in live mock incidents, offering firsthand feedback and guidance from seasoned former FBI Special Agents who held executive leadership positions within the Bureau, and decades of experience in combating cyber threats. These tabletop exercises are meticulously designed to simulate real-world scenarios, allowing organizations to proactively assess their response capabilities and strengthen their cybersecurity posture.

We understand the critical importance of preparedness in today's evolving threats - Luke Timpe, Founder of CyberMass Post this

"At CyberMass, we understand the critical importance of preparedness in today's evolving threat landscape," said Luke Timpe, Founder and CEO of CyberMass. "Our new tabletop exercises, led by former FBI special agents, represent a significant leap forward in cybersecurity real-world mock scenarios. By providing businesses with direct access to expert guidance and real-world insights, we empower them to enhance their readiness and resilience against cyber threats."

CyberMass's tabletop exercises offer a comprehensive approach tailored to the specific needs of each client, whether they are assessing executive decision-making processes or testing operational response protocols. Participants will engage in immersive scenarios that challenge their strategic thinking, communication skills, and incident response procedures, all under the guidance of seasoned professionals who have navigated similar challenges in their careers.

"We are thrilled to partner with CyberMass in delivering these innovative tabletop exercises," said John Iannarelli (FBIJohn), former FBI special agent and cybersecurity expert. "Our goal is to provide businesses with a unique opportunity to learn from real-world experiences and refine their cybersecurity strategies. With our collective expertise and hands-on approach, we are confident that these exercises will empower organizations to effectively mitigate cyber risks and safeguard their assets."

CyberMass's new tabletop exercises with live mock incidents represent a significant advancement in cybersecurity training, offering businesses a proactive and immersive approach to enhancing their security posture. For more information about this innovative solution and how to participate, visit cybermass.io or contact Luke Timpe at [email protected] or our sales team at [email protected].

About CyberMass: CyberMass is a leading cybersecurity services company based in Phoenix, Arizona. With a mission to empower businesses with comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, CyberMass offers a wide range of services, including risk assessments, incident response, and our newest offering Tabletop Exercises. By combining cutting-edge technology with expert guidance, CyberMass helps organizations of all sizes protect against cyber threats and safeguard their digital assets against risk, positioning businesses in a better Cyber Posture.

Contact: Luke Timpe, Founder / President / CEO CyberMass [email protected] / 1-866-646-2211 / [email protected]

SOURCE CyberMass