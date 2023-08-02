CyberMaxx Accelerates Growth with Customer Adoption of Its Next Generation Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Bundled Offering

Product Innovation and Expanded Leadership Team Have Company Positioned for Continued Growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberMaxx, Inc., a tech-enabled cybersecurity services company, today announced that it has experienced significant growth in the first half of the year, led by the adoption of its next-generation Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution MaxxMDR and its MaxxMDR bundles that were launched in May. Fast customer adoption of the new MDR bundles in the first half of 2023 validates the company's unique solution for security teams that resulted from its recent acquisition.

The MDR bundles strengthen detection capabilities with insights from offensive solutions and provides a uniform customer experience at a competitive investment level. CyberMaxx has experienced significant demand for the new offering with several customers expanding their investment within 60 days of the product launch.

"The use of proactive, offensive security testing has become a core strategy for uncovering vulnerable infrastructure", said Dave Gruber, Principal Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group. "However, many organizations only test periodically, creating windows of opportunity for attackers to get in between testing. While many managed detection and response service providers offer offensive testing service engagements, few offer continuous, ongoing testing. CyberMaxx operationalizes offensive testing as-a-service, helping to close this window of attack opportunity."

CyberMaxx customer YMCA is one example of an organization who have embraced the MDR bundles to strengthen their cybersecurity infrastructure. "We have had a longstanding partnership with CyberMaxx and have chosen to expand the scope to include their offensive solutions. The trust we have with CyberMaxx is truly in line with our vision at YMCA to feel secure at every stage of life for both our community members and securing our organization," said Tom Gardner, Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer at YMCA. "We have relied on their defensive solutions for two years, and the ability to partner with the same trusted vendor for our offensive security needs keeps the same peace of mind in place so we can continue to focus on supporting our overall mission."

Combining offensive security services with defensive monitoring to inform and improve security posture gives security leaders a trusted partner to take more of the day-to-day burden off their analysts, allowing them to focus the critical projects for their business. Just six months into the CyberMaxx and CipherTechs acquisition, customers are realizing the value of the combined solutions.

You can learn more about the MaxxMDR solution at www.cybermaxx.com/mdr and learn about MaxxMDR bundles at www.cybermaxx.com/mdrbundles.

Leadership Team Expanded with Industry Veterans

On the heels of launching its revamped MDR solution, CyberMaxx strengthened its leadership team with the addition of three new senior leaders who joined to help the company capitalize on the market demand for its offerings. CyberMaxx welcomed Clint Poole, Chief Marketing Officer, Anne Correia, Vice President of Customer Experience, and Christine Karaptian, Chief People Officer.

As Chief Marketing Officer, Clint will drive the company's market positioning and revenue growth programs. Prior to CyberMaxx he was CMO at cloud email security provider Egress Software. Previously he held CMO roles at growth SaaS companies Onshape, Paycor, and Lionbridge. 

Anne joined to drive the development of a world-class Customer Experience organization at CyberMaxx focused on driving revenue and creating raving fans from its customers. Prior to CyberMaxx Anne was the Vice President of Customer Success at Cynet security. Previously she held customer success roles at cybersecurity leaders Security Scorecard and Veracode.

As Chief People Officer, Christine will spearhead the development of a global culture that enables the company's growth strategy. Previously she was the Vice President of HR at SaaS FinTech company Autobooks, and has held people leadership positions at growth companies PrizeLogic, Apparatus Solutions and Valassis, where she helped drive the cultural change required to meet the adapting strategies of the company.

"We are in the unique position to help our customers better secure their environments because we offer a comprehensive suite of offensive and defensive solutions," said Brian M. Ahern, CEO of CyberMaxx. "We've expanded our leadership team to not only capitalize on the growing market demand, but to keep our customers security at the forefront of our mission." 

About CyberMaxx: CyberMaxx, Inc., founded in 2002, is a tech-enabled cybersecurity service provider headquartered in New York, NY. Through a comprehensive set of services CyberMaxx empowers customers to Assess, Monitor, and Manage cyber risk and stay ahead of emerging threats. CyberMaxx expanded its capabilities through the 2022 acquisition of CipherTechs, an international cybersecurity company providing a complete cybersecurity portfolio across MDR Services, Offensive Security, Governance, Risk & Compliance, DFIR, and 3rd party security product sourcing.

