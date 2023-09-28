CyberMaxx Named to MSSP Alert's 2023 List of Top 250 MSSPs

CyberMaxx ranks among the Top 50 of MSSPs for 2023, according to MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource.

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberMaxx, Inc., a tech-enabled cybersecurity services company, ranks among the Top 50 MSSPs (https://www.msspalert.com/top-250) for 2023, according to MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource.

The Top 250 MSSPs honorees were announced in a live webcast on September 14.

Key findings include:

  • MSSP Revenue Growth & Financial Performance: MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $56.3 million in revenue for 2023, more than double the number from our 2022 report. However, the 2023 Top 250 reported 2022 revenues averaged $47 million.
  • Geography: Honorees are headquartered in 37 different countries.
  • Profits: 87% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2023.
  • Security Operations Centers: 67% have in-house SOCs, 23% are hybrid, 8% completely outsource their SOCs, and 1% are reevaluating their SOC strategies.
  • Cyberattack Trends: The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2023 include phishing (95%), vulnerability exploits (91%) and ransomware (86%).
  • Cybersecurity Solutions: Larger MSSPs were more likely to run their SOC entirely in-house (85%) while just half of our smaller segment MSPs ran their SOCs in-house and 33% took a hybrid approach (a portion in-house and a portion outsourced.)
  • Key Managed Security Services Offered: Almost all of the larger MSSPs (90%) provided 24/7 security event monitoring and response for threat detection use cases on their own. While 61% of the smaller MSSPs provided these services on their own, 35% partnered with another company for these services and 4% of the smaller MSSPs did not offer them at all.

CyberMaxx was ranked among the Top 50 of the Top 250 MSSPs for 2023.

"CyberMaxx is honored to be recognized as a TOP 250 MSSP and we are especially proud of being ranked in the Top 50", said Brian Ahern, CEO of CyberMaxx. "Our focus is to enable customers to stay ahead of the evolving threat landscape by leveraging the insights from Offensive and DFIR programs to strengthen their Defensive security. It's validating for all our employees to be recognized for their efforts by the CyberRisk Alliance."

"MSSP Alert and CyberRisk Alliance congratulate Ballast Services on this honor," said Jessica C. Davis, editorial director of MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource. "The Top 250 MSSPs continue to outperform the overall cybersecurity services market in 2023. It's an indication of the strength of managed security services provided by these specialists at a time when cybercrime has accelerated and threatens businesses of every size and from every industry."

MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSPs list and research report are overseen by Jessica C. Davis, editorial director, MSSP Alert and ChannelE2E.

About CyberMaxx: CyberMaxx, Inc., founded in 2002, is a tech-enabled cybersecurity service provider headquartered in New York, NY.  Through a comprehensive set of services CyberMaxx empowers customers to Assess, Monitor, and Manage cyber risk and stay ahead of emerging threats. CyberMaxx expanded its capabilities through the 2022 acquisition of CipherTechs, an international cybersecurity company providing a complete cybersecurity portfolio across MDR Services, Offensive Security, Governance, Risk & Compliance, DFIR, and 3rd party security product sourcing.

CyberMaxx's managed detection and response solution (MAXX MDR) is designed to be scalable for clients of all sizes, providing protection and improving the organization's security posture, ultimately giving customers peace of mind that their systems and data are secure.

About CyberRisk Alliance
CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA's brands include SC Media, Security Weekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative, the Official Cyber Security Summit, TECHEXPO Top Secret, and now LaunchTech Communications. Click here to learn more.

SOURCE CyberMaxx

