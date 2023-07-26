CyberMaxx Releases Second Quarter Ransomware Research Report

Ransomware attacks have shown a significant increase in the second quarter of 2023, with a 26% overall rise compared to the previous quarter and Lockbit leading the pack

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberMaxx, Inc., a tech-enabled cybersecurity services company, today released the second quarter 2023 edition of its Ransomware Research Report. The cyber research team at CyberMaxx conducts routine threat research independent of client engagements in order to help foster collective intelligence among the cybersecurity community.

Volume of Ransomware Activity by Quarter
Q2 2023 vs Q1 2023 Ransomware Activity by Volume and Group
The CyberMaxx threat research team observed a significant increase in Ransomware attacks in the second quarter of 2023 (April 1st to June 30th), finding a 26% overall increase in ransomware attacks; up from 909 in Q1 to 1147 in Q2. Lockbit is still leading the way with attacks, while most of the other ransomware groups have also increased their efforts.

Lockbit remains the most prolific group again this quarter, with 246 attacks attributed to them, or 21.4% of all ransomware attacks this quarter, down from 278 in Q1 2023. Several other groups have shown steady numbers throughout both Q1 and Q2 2023, such as Lorenz, and BlackBasta.

"We are seeing groups continue to be opportunistic and make use of vulnerabilities to scale their operations. Ransomware activity is often closely aligned with vulnerability discovery, whether publicly disclosed or purchased on markets," said Connor Jackson, Security Research Manager at CyberMaxx. "This then has a direct correlation with the number of attacks that we observe in the wild, which affects organizations either directly or further downstream in the event of an attack on their supply chain."

While most groups saw minor increases, AlphV, 8base, BianLian, Karakurt, Nokoyawa, Play, Qilin, and Snatch showed significant growth.

A noteworthy development is the emergence of 8Base, a new group that has rapidly gained prominence throughout Q2 2023. With a total volume of attacks in June rivalling Lockbit, 8Base is quickly becoming a notable name in the ransomware landscape.

The complete research report includes additional insights into the recent Progress Software MOVEit file transfer service vulnerability.

You can access the full Ransomware Threat Report here:
https://www.cybermaxx.com/ransomware-research-report-q2-2023/

About CyberMaxx: CyberMaxx, Inc., founded in 2002, is a tech-enabled cybersecurity service provider headquartered in New York, NY. Through a comprehensive set of services CyberMaxx empowers customers to Assess, Monitor, and Manage cyber risk and stay ahead of emerging threats. CyberMaxx expanded its capabilities through the 2022 acquisition of CipherTechs, an international cybersecurity company providing a complete cybersecurity portfolio across MDR Services, Offensive Security, Governance, Risk & Compliance, DFIR, and 3rd party security product sourcing.

CyberMaxx's managed detection and response solution (MaxxMDR) is designed to be scalable for clients of all sizes, providing protection and improving the organization's security posture, ultimately giving customers peace of mind that their systems and data are secure.

