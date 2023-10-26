CyberMaxx Releases Third Quarter 2023 Ransomware Research Report

Research finds 59% increase in attacks in Q3 vs Q2, 101% increase from Q1

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberMaxx, LLC., a tech-enabled cybersecurity services company, released the third quarter 2023 edition of its Ransomware Research Report today. The cyber research team at CyberMaxx conducts routine threat research independent of client engagements to help foster collective intelligence among the cybersecurity community.

Comparison, Q1 vs Q2 vs Q3

CyberMaxx threat researchers observed a 59% increase in successful ransomware attacks in Q3 2023, compared to Q2, and a 101% increase from Q1, with a total of 1,826 attacks in Q3. This data shows a steady rise in attacks quarter-on-quarter.

Q3 showed an increase in activity across almost all ransomware groups. The top five ransomware groups ranked by volume include AlphV, Lockbit, Cl0p, 8base, and Play.

The AlphV Threat Group has drastically increased in activity by 400%. This group contributed 512 successful ransomware attacks to this quarter's total volume, making up 28% of the overall figure.

Attackers continue targeting large organizations with supply chain attacks, and Malware as a Service (MaaS) continues to rise in popularity. Organizations should continue to monitor for malware, including DarkGate, Emotet, QakBot, and Redline.

You can access the full report here: Ransomware Research Report

About CyberMaxx: CyberMaxx, LLC., founded in 2002, is a tech-enabled cybersecurity service provider headquartered in New York, NY. Through a comprehensive set of services, CyberMaxx empowers customers to Assess, Monitor, and Manage cyber risk and stay ahead of emerging threats. CyberMaxx expanded its capabilities through the 2022 acquisition of CipherTechs, an international cybersecurity company providing a complete cybersecurity portfolio across MDR Services, Offensive Security, Governance, Risk & Compliance, DFIR, and 3rd party security product sourcing.

CyberMaxx's managed detection and response solution (MaxxMDR) is designed to be scalable for clients of all sizes, providing protection and improving the organization's security posture, ultimately giving customers peace of mind that their systems and data are secure.

SOURCE CyberMaxx