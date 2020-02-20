CyberMDX Announces Integration With Microsoft Azure Security Center for IoT

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberMDX, a leading provider of medical cyber security solution, delivering asset visibility and threat prevention for medical devices and clinical assets, announced today that it has completed integration certification for the Microsoft Azure Security Center for IoT. Integrating CyberMDX visibility and detection capabilities with Microsoft Azure Security Center for IoT, healthcare organizations are equipped with cross-cloud and devices visibility, classification and incident response capabilities.

Azure Security Center for IoT provides adaptive threat prevention, and intelligent threat detection and response across workloads running on on-premises, on edge, in Azure. CyberMDX delivers its granular Internet of Medical Things visibility into the single pane of glass of Azure Security Center to provide continuous visibility and threat protection across device types and network layers. All on-premises hospital assets are auto-identified and classified by CyberMDX's DPI and AI engine. The classified assets are then pushed to Azure Security Center for IoT, with security recommendations and threat detection. When further integrated with Azure Sentinel, healthcare organizations receive intelligent clinical context security analytics, coupling CyberMDX device identification and clinical context, with the drill down capabilities Sentinel.

"Today's world of hyper-aware hospitals requires total visibility, operational insight, and protection for every networked device," said Amir Magner, CEO of CyberMDX. "We are thrilled to partner with Microsoft Azure Security Center for IoT, joining forces to bring true end-to-end security for healthcare delivery organizations, helping transform medical device and IoT/OT security."

As hospitals continue to connect millions of new devices to the internet, IT and security operations teams must ensure their security strategies evolve quickly enough to cover each new attack surface. Like any other system, to comprehensively secure your IoT solution, it requires visibility and protection at every stage of implementation.

"The Microsoft Azure Security Center dashboard provides a single pane of glass for on-prem and cloud assets, delivering comprehensive device context and supporting, further risk management and incident response efforts," said Michal Braverman-Blumenstyk, CTO and GM, Cloud and AI Security Division at Microsoft Corp. "We are pleased to welcome CyberMDX to the Azure Security Center for IoT, enabling us to deliver a best-in-class visibility and incident response solution for healthcare organizations."

When: Tuesday, February 25, 2020 10:30 AM-10:50 AM

Where: Microsoft Booth on the RSA Expo Floor (Booth #6059);

About CyberMDX

A pioneer in medical cybersecurity, CyberMDX is the company behind the leading IoMT visibility and security solution. CyberMDX identifies, categorizes, and protects connected medical devices — ensuring resiliency as well as patient safety and data privacy. With CyberMDX's continuous endpoint discovery & mapping, comprehensive risk assessment, AI-powered containment & response, and operational analytics, risks are easily mitigated and assets optimized. For more information, please click here .

