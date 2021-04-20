CyberMDX Announces Membership in Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberMDX , a leading healthcare cybersecurity provider delivering visibility and threat prevention for medical devices and clinical networks, today announced it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their security solutions with Microsoft to better defend against a world of increasingly sophisticated, fast-moving threats. CyberMDX has integrated the company's leading Healthcare Security Suite with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint to provide comprehensive visibility and incident response for medical devices & IoT.

The integration pairs CyberMDX's visibility and detection capabilities on the unmanaged side of the network, together with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint's single pane of glass view of the managed network to equip healthcare organizations with unmatched cross platform device visibility, classification, and incident response capabilities. The out of the box automation enables security teams to go from alert to remediation in minutes—at scale.

In addition to the visibility benefits and detection capabilities, customers will benefit from CyberMDX's ability to automatically identify and classify unmanaged clinical assets, including medical devices and IoMT to create an accurate inventory of all connected devices within the network.

"With the threats against healthcare growing daily, CISOs managing healthcare organizations are under pressure to keep up with an ever-evolving threat landscape," said Azi Cohen CEO of CyberMDX. "We are honored to be part of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association and join together with like-minded companies to provide customers with intelligent and effective security solutions."

"Members of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, like CyberMDX, offer solutions that supercharge defense work against a world of increasingly sophisticated, fast-moving threats," said Rob Lefferts, Corporate Vice President of Microsoft 365 Security. "The integration of Microsoft Defender for Endpoint with CyberMDX's award-winning Healthcare Security Suite allows us to work together to help healthcare delivery organizations navigate the security landscape."

Microsoft recently published a blog on healthcare security and CyberMDX's integration with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint.

About CyberMDX

A pioneer in medical cyber security, CyberMDX is the company behind the leading IoMT visibility and security solution. CyberMDX identifies, categorizes, and protects connected medical devices — ensuring resiliency as well as patient safety and data privacy. With CyberMDX's continuous endpoint discovery & mapping, comprehensive risk assessment, AI-powered containment & response, and operational analytics, risks are easily mitigated and assets optimized. For more information, please click here .

