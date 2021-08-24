CyberMDX Named a Sample Vendor in Gartner® Hype CycleTM for Hybrid Infrastructure Services, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberMDX , a leading healthcare cybersecurity provider delivering visibility and threat prevention for medical devices and clinical networks, today announced that the company has been identified in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Hybrid Infrastructure Services, 2021[1] and listed as a Sample Vendor in the IoT Security Category.

According to Gartner, "hybrid infrastructure services remain highly focused around cloud and IT services, with growing complexity and change."

According to the report "IoT proliferation is occurring across all industries and use cases, creating "greenfield" cyber-physical systems (CPS) in addition to brownfield CPS emerging via IT/OT integration. This inherently and substantially increases technology security risks overall." The report highlights that "IoT security addresses software, hardware, network and data protection for vendors bringing IoT solutions to market, as well as end users using them."

CyberMDX's Healthcare Security Suite provides endpoint visibility, network threat prevention, and operational analytics to any connected medical, IoMT, or IoT device. In our opinion, inclusion in this Hype Cycle further validates CyberMDX's work in the world of IoT Security to support their customers in the healthcare industry to secure their networks, and critical IoT assets.

"We're excited to be listed and recognized by Gartner for hybrid infrastructure. It's important to provide our customers with hybrid options that also leverage best-in-class cloud providers" said Azi Cohen, CEO of CyberMDX.

If you are a Gartner client, click here to see a copy of the Hype Cycle for Hybrid Infrastructure Services, 2021. CyberMDX was also previously named a Representative Vendor in the 2020 Gartner® Market Guide for Medical Device Security Solutions .[2]

About CyberMDX

CyberMDX is an IOT security leader dedicated to protecting the quality care of health delivery worldwide. CyberMDX provides cloud-based cybersecurity solutions that support the advancement of The Internet of Medical Things. The CyberMDX solution identifies endpoints and assesses vulnerabilities to detect, respond to, and prevent cyber incidents. Deployed worldwide, CyberMDX is designed to integrate with our customers' existing environments through its scalable, easy-to-deploy and agentless solution.

For more information visit cybermdx.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

