CyberMDX Named Best Healthcare Network Security Solution 2021

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberMDX , a leading healthcare cybersecurity provider delivering visibility and threat prevention for medical devices and clinical networks, today announced that the company's Healthcare Security Suite was recognized as the Best Healthcare Network Security Solution for 2021 in the 5th annual Medtech Breakthrough Awards.

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

CyberMDX's Healthcare Security Suite provides endpoint visibility, network threat prevention, and operational analytics to any connected medical, IT, or IoT device, with a focus on the healthcare sector. The solution identifies endpoints and assesses vulnerabilities to detect, respond to and prevent cyber incidents and is designed to integrate with our customers' existing environments through its scalable, easy-to-deploy architecture.

"We are extremely honored to be recognized as the top network security solution for healthcare this year," said Azi Cohen, CEO of CyberMDX. "The past year has highlighted both the criticality and vulnerability of our healthcare system. The recent spree of hacks has opened a pandora's box and we cannot go back. Protecting our critical healthcare network assets is one of the most pressing and important tasks healthcare faces going forward, and we are proud to help hospitals and HDOs protect their networks and devices so that they can continue to place their focus where it belongs - protecting human life."

"Connected medical devices are typically not visible to native IT control systems and as a result, many hospitals don't know how many medical devices are connected, the types of medical devices at risk, or possess any awareness of their cyber security risk status," said James Johnson, Managing Director, MedTech Breakthrough. "CyberMDX addresses this challenge head-on with a breakthrough solution that goes well-beyond the standard security and risk management on the network layer to provide strong defense of all medical networks and network connected medical devices. We want to extend our congratulations to CyberMDX for winning the 'Best Healthcare Network Security Solution' award."

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

About CyberMDX

CyberMDX is an IOT security leader dedicated to protecting the quality care of health delivery worldwide. CyberMDX provides cloud-based cybersecurity solutions that support the advancement of The Internet of Medical Things. The CyberMDX solution identifies endpoints and assesses vulnerabilities to detect, respond to, and prevent cyber incidents. Deployed worldwide, CyberMDX is designed to integrate with our customers' existing environments through its scalable, easy-to-deploy and agentless solution.

For more information visit cybermdx.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Lazer Cohen

[email protected]

347-753-8256

SOURCE CyberMDX