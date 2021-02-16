CyberMDX Named in the Gartner 2020 Market Guide for Medical Device Security Solutions

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberMDX , a leading healthcare cybersecurity provider delivering visibility and threat prevention for medical devices and clinical networks, today announced that the company has been named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner 2020 Market Guide for Medical Device Security Solutions.

The threat of cyberattacks against healthcare delivery organizations (HDOs) has risen dramatically over the past few years, and according to Gregg Pessin, Sr. Director Analyst at Gartner, "The variety and scale of security risks in an IoMT-rich healthcare environment is high, with a large and complex threat surface."

The Market Guide for Medical Devices examines the growing market for medical specific solutions and surveys vendors who are fulfilling the unique requirements needed to address the inherent risk for medical devices operating within HDOs environments.

"We believe medical device security is essential to quality care delivery." said Azi Cohen, CEO of CyberMDX. "We provide a single place to see all device groups and prioritize them. Our solution can tell customers where to start and what to do next. They can mitigate or remediate because we empower their teams to simulate different actions and see what the risk reduction of each action would be. This enables faster response -- and with fewer required hands. We research, track, alert, validate, analyze, and help them comply. We won't require anyone to re-architect their network because we believe it's about layering protection around medical and IOT devices."

For more information on the 2020 Gartner Market Guide for Medical Device Security Solutions, click here .

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About CyberMDX

CyberMDX is an IOT security leader dedicated to protecting the quality care of health delivery worldwide. CyberMDX provides cloud-based cybersecurity solutions that support the advancement of The Internet of Medical Things. The CyberMDX solution identifies endpoints and assesses vulnerabilities to detect, respond to, and prevent cyber incidents. Deployed worldwide, CyberMDX is designed to integrate with our customers' existing environments through its scalable, easy-to-deploy and agentless solution.

