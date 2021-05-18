CyberMDX Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberMDX , a leading healthcare cybersecurity provider delivering visibility and threat prevention for medical devices and clinical networks, is proud to announce we have won the following award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine: Cutting Edge in Healthcare IoT Security.

The CyberMDX Healthcare Security Suite focuses on medical devices, IoT and assets connected to clinical networks, providing complete visibility and network protection by leveraging our expertise with Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, medical device vulnerability research, and a wide range of cyber capabilities. The Healthcare Security Suite provides on-going risk assessment of all connected assets including vulnerability and compliance profiles, and its new Device Centric Risk Management (DCRM) approach offers a more robust solution, prioritizing list of asset groups and recommending actions to remediate or mitigate the risks associated with these assets on three distinct protection layers: on-device, on-network, on-perimeter.

"We're thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious cybersecurity awards from Cyber Defense Magazine," said Azi Cohen of CyberMDX. "With the emerging importance of healthcare security, we knew the competition would be tough, and this award is yet another testament to the hard work of our team who push the boundaries of what Healthcare IoT security looks like every day to create a smarter and more impactful solution."

"CyberMDX embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About CyberMDX

CyberMDX is an IOT security leader dedicated to protecting the quality care of health delivery worldwide. CyberMDX provides cloud-based cybersecurity solutions that support the advancement of The Internet of Medical Things. The CyberMDX solution identifies endpoints and assesses vulnerabilities to detect, respond to, and prevent cyber incidents. Deployed worldwide, CyberMDX is designed to integrate with our customers' existing environments through its scalable, easy-to-deploy and agentless solution.

For more information visit cybermdx.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

