CyberMDX Releases Healthcare Security Factbook

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberMDX , a leading healthcare cybersecurity provider delivering visibility and threat prevention for medical devices and clinical networks, today announced the release of the company's inaugural Healthcare CIO Factbook. Drawing on data from 30+ clinical facilities and 300,000+ medical devices, CyberMDX conducted original industry research and compiled a comprehensive factbook to help hospitals drill down into their greatest technology and cybersecurity challenges.

With a full third of all US data breaches perpetrated against hospitals, healthcare is already the most cyber-targeted sector of the economy and the problem is only getting worse. 2018 saw the number of breached medical records reach a then-record 15,085,302, tripling year over year from 2017. The uptick in data breaches has continued into 2019, with that figure having more than doubled — reaching nearly 32 million breached records — in the first half of the year alone.

In addition to the examination of hospital data, the report also includes the findings of a survey of healthcare executives, IT professionals, and biomedical experts from medical centers across the US.

Some of the key takeaways from the survey include:

The three greatest challenges to security, as voted by participants were preventing cyber attacks, profiling and segmenting network traffic, and tracking endpoint visibility.

25% of hospitals do not keep an accounting of their medical/connected devices

32% of hospitals do not monitor for known or discovered vulnerabilities at all, while a further 30% only conduct such reviews on a yearly basis

36% of hospitals have no official policy regarding BYOD

"Understanding what the issues are is the first step toward addressing them," said Jon Rabinowitz, VP of Marketing at CyberMDX. "Collecting the information enables us to better understand the difficulties hospitals face in detecting and securing their medical devices and networks, ultimately helping our teams create improved solutions to meet their needs."

