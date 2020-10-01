CyberMDX Supports Cyber Awareness Month with Hospital Hacks Video Campaign

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberMDX , a leading healthcare cybersecurity provider delivering visibility and threat prevention for medical devices and clinical networks, today announced that they will release a series of videos in October to support National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM), an initiative launched in 2004 by the National Cyber Security Alliance & the U.S. Department of Homeland Security . CyberMDX's "How Hospital Hacks Happen" video series will align with the 2020 theme of "Do your Part. #BeCyberSmart." by examining attacks perpetrated by different actors, and outlining how hospitals can mitigate the threats against their networks and IoMT devices.

"With the growing connectivity of hospitals and medical devices overall, anyone who interacts with these devices must now be part of the effort to secure them," said Amir Magner CEO of CyberMDX. "As a cybersecurity provider specializing in medical devices and healthcare networks, our mission is to secure these endpoints and help raise the overall cyber awareness in the medical world, enabling hospitals to continue to provide the highest level of patient care by protecting the vital medical devices they rely on to save lives."

In support of the global effort, CyberMDX is committed to continuing its contributions to the healthcare community, and is leveraging the ongoing analysis of the company's medical cyber research team to create this educational video series. The team of researchers, white hat hackers, and engineers collect information about possible attack paths to understand attacker motives, means, and methods in an effort to deliver the best protection possible. CyberMDX works closely with regulatory bodies such as the FDA and CISA, medical devices vendors, and HDOs to educate and improve the medical devices security awareness of the market.

Throughout the month, CyberMDX will feature insights into vulnerabilities including phishing, watering hole attacks, and Wi-Fi network manipulation.

To read Amir's blog on Cyber Awareness Month please click here , and to view the first video in the series, please click here .

