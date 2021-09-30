CyberMDX Tackling the Growing Threat of Connected Medical Devices as Part of Cyber Awareness Month

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberMDX , a leading healthcare cybersecurity provider delivering visibility and threat prevention for medical devices and clinical networks, today announced a series of educational programs in October to support National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM), an initiative launched in 2004 by the National Cyber Security Alliance & the U.S. Department of Homeland Security . The programs will highlight the 2021 theme which is based on the impact of our offline to online lives. Similarly, medical devices are now moving rapidly from offline to online and there are societal and economic impacts.

While traditionally most medical devices were offline, a recent Deloitte study revealed that nearly half of all medical devices were already connected to the internet by 2018, with that number expected to rise to 68% by 2023. The recent digitization of healthcare environments and proliferation of Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) within medical networks, coupled with the lack of security built into the offline medical devices, has evolved the threat landscape, exposing the industry to new dangers and painting a target on the back of healthcare delivery organizations (HDOs) that have never faced this level of challenge.

"Since the outbreak of the Covid-19, the cyber resiliency of healthcare companies has been tested with an unprecedented level of attacks," said Azi Cohen, CEO of CyberMDX. "Raising industry wide awareness is the first step towards achieving a high level of cyber resiliency. It's important that everyone from healthcare executives, to device makers and regulatory bodies, collaborate and contribute however we can to address the growing threats healthcare faces from its rapidly digitized environments."

Throughout the month, CyberMDX will host a series of healthcare security related programs to raise awareness about the new threats facing the industry:

Ipsos Research – CyberMDX and Philips will join Ipsos as they present the findings from the recent report on "Perspectives in Healthcare Security". The live interactive webinar is open to all. ( October 6, 2021 )

– CyberMDX and will join Ipsos as they present the findings from the recent report on "Perspectives in Healthcare Security". The live interactive is open to all. ( ) H-ISAC Panel – The CISOs from Metro Health, ChristianaCare Hospital, and H-ISAC will participate in the discussion, "October is Cyber Awareness Month – When offline goes online for Medical Devices" ( October 13, 2021 ) – open to H-ISAC members only.

– The CISOs from Metro Health, ChristianaCare Hospital, and H-ISAC will participate in the discussion, "October is Cyber Awareness Month – When offline goes online for Medical Devices" ( ) – open to H-ISAC members only. Discussion with AWS – Cyber awareness month in Canada will focus this week on the impacts of Working and Networking. CyberMDX and our partner, Amazon Web Services (AWS) will host a webinar that will take an introspective look into the rise of remote work and its impact on patient data security and the implications to healthcare providers. ( October 21, 2021 ) – open to Digital Health Canada members only.

– Cyber awareness month in will focus this week on the impacts of Working and Networking. CyberMDX and our partner, Amazon Web Services (AWS) will host a webinar that will take an introspective look into the rise of remote work and its impact on patient data security and the implications to healthcare providers. ( ) – open to Digital Health Canada members only. Educational Tips from SMEs – With each week of cyber awareness, CISA and the NCSA have a different focus. As we hit those milestone dates, you'll hear some specific tips and perspectives in the areas they've outlined. One of our team subject matter experts will post a video that we'll share on our social channels. (4 videos)

In support of the global effort, CyberMDX is also committed to continuing its contributions to the healthcare community. The team of researchers, white hat hackers, and engineers collect information about possible attack paths to understand attacker motives, means, and methods to deliver the best protection possible. CyberMDX works closely with regulatory bodies such as the FDA and CISA, medical devices vendors, and HDOs to educate and improve the medical devices security awareness of the market.

To read Azi's blog on Cyber Awareness Month please click here .

About CyberMDX

CyberMDX is an IOT security leader dedicated to protecting the quality care of health delivery worldwide. CyberMDX provides cloud-based cybersecurity solutions that support the advancement of The Internet of Medical Things. The CyberMDX solution identifies endpoints and assesses vulnerabilities to detect, respond to, and prevent cyber incidents. Deployed worldwide, CyberMDX is designed to integrate with our customers' existing environments through its scalable, easy-to-deploy and agentless solution.

