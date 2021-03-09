CyberMDX Wins Gold in 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberMDX , a leading healthcare cybersecurity provider delivering visibility and threat prevention for medical devices and clinical networks, today announced that the company's Healthcare Security Suite won first prize as the top industry solution for healthcare cybersecurity in North America this year.

The CyberMDX Healthcare Security Suite provides endpoint visibility, network threat prevention, and operational analytics to any connected medical, IT, or IoT device, with a focus on the healthcare sector. The solution identifies endpoints and assesses vulnerabilities to detect, respond to and prevent cyber incidents and is designed to integrate with our customers' existing environments through its scalable, easy-to-deploy architecture.

"We are extremely honored to be recognized as the top healthcare industry solution for North America," said Azi Cohen, CEO of CyberMDX. "With all the recent breaches, healthcare security is at a premium and this award is a credit to our entire team who have worked diligently to provide hospitals and HDOs with the best possible solution. At CyberMDX we help security teams identify where security gaps exist within their networks at any given moment and guide them to effective actions to help protect their patients, their operations and data, and their reputations."

"We congratulate CyberMDX for the recognition as a Gold award winner in the healthcare category of the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 500,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn which organizes the 6th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 600 entries in more than 100 award categories, the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive and all winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in tackling today's urgent cybersecurity challenges."

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognize ground-breaking companies, leaders and products that demonstrate innovation and leadership in the information security community. The awards are produced by Cybersecurity Insiders in partnership with the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, tapping into over 400,000+ cybersecurity professionals' vast experience to honor the world's best cybersecurity products, professionals and organizations.

CyberMDX is an IOT security leader dedicated to protecting the quality care of health delivery worldwide. CyberMDX provides cloud-based cybersecurity solutions that support the advancement of The Internet of Medical Things. The CyberMDX solution identifies endpoints and assesses vulnerabilities to detect, respond to, and prevent cyber incidents. Deployed worldwide, CyberMDX is designed to integrate with our customers' existing environments through its scalable, easy-to-deploy and agentless solution.

