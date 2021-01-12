Cybernet Announces First Medical Box PC

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybernet Manufacturing, the world's leader in medical grade computing technology, has just announced their first medical box PC, the CyberMed R6 . Engineered to meet the same exacting medical grade standards that their medical panel PCs meet, the CyberMed R6 combines those medical certifications with the tough construction of their mini rugged industrial computers.

The CyberMed R6 has been constructed with industrial grade components and a metal chassis, resulting in an extremely reliable PC. Cybernet Manufacturing reports a less than 2% failure rate in their box PCs, despite being deployed in extremely harsh environments. The CyberMed R6 takes things one step further by incorporating specifications distinctly for healthcare. Fanless cooling has been incorporated into the design, making these units safe for sterile environments like an operating room. The CyberMed R6 has also been independently tested and certified to meet the stringent UL/cUL and IEC 60601-1 standards for electromagnetic and radiation emissions.

"We've offered a diverse line of medical grade computers and tablets for over a decade, so the next natural progression was to introduce medical box PCs to our product line," said Ali Bagheri, Sr. VP of Global Operations. "We worked directly with healthcare groups to design a PC that met a number of use cases, and we're excited to finally be able to release our newest model."

The CyberMed R6 is a compact medical box PC measuring 7.96" x 7.67" x 2.28" and weighs just 5.2 pounds. A variety of optional mounting brackets allows you to mount this unit nearly anywhere while staying out of site and out of the way. It is powered by Intel's 9th generation core processor.

Cybernet was founded in 1996 with a goal to bring compact, small footprint computers to a variety of industries including Healthcare, Industrial & Enterprise market. The company takes pride in achieving product and quality certifications including ISO13485:2016, and building relationships in the B2B universe. Cybernet's mission is to provide the most versatile, reliable, secure computers for their intended markets. For over 20 years, Cybernet computers have met or exceeded medical and industrial certifications to make their name a trusted entity for business computing. Cybernet is privately held with 450+ employees worldwide. For more information on Cybernet Manufacturing and their business operations, take a look at their website www.cybernet.us .

