Cybernet Wins Major Contract with the British Columbia Health

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybernet Manufacturing is excited to announce that they have been chosen by the British Columbia Health to be the standard for medical grade computers in their facilities. This contract covers all 5 regional health organizations in the Province and the more than 200 facilities and the millions of patients they provide care too.

The RFP that was put forth set minimum standards for both regular computers, used primarily in administration, as well as medical grade computers that would be used in patient care settings including operating rooms, nurse's carts, emergency rooms as well as other areas.

While the entire lineup of Cybernet's medical computers is qualified for the standards list, primary interest has fallen on the CyberMed NB series of battery powered medical computers, and the CyberMed S series of medical panel PCs.

"We couldn't be more eager to begin our partnership with the British Columbia Health and to expand our reach into Canada," said Ali Bagheri, VP of Global Operations at Cybernet. "The Canadian healthcare system is widely considered to be one of the best in the world. Becoming the standard in British Columbia validates all of the hard work we've put into engineering the best medical grade computing technology available."

In addition to the Canadian national health system, Cybernet medical computers can be found in the national health systems of the United Kingdom, Australia, France, Belgium as well as several of the largest healthcare systems in the United States.

About Cybernet Manufacturing

Cybernet was founded in 1996 with a goal to bring compact, small footprint computers to a variety of industries including Healthcare, Industrial & Enterprise market. The company takes pride in achieving product and quality certifications including ISO13485:2016, and building relationships in the B2B universe. Cybernet's mission is to provide the most versatile, reliable, secure computers for their intended markets. For over 20 years, Cybernet computers have met or exceeded medical and industrial certifications to make their name a trusted entity for business computing. Cybernet is privately held with 450+ employees worldwide. For more information on Cybernet Manufacturing and their business operations, take a look at their website www.cybernet.us.

CONTACT: Greg Daurio, gdaurio@cybernet.us

SOURCE Cybernet Manufacturing

Related Links

http://www.cybernet.us

