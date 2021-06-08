Cybernetic Technologies Ltd (HPIL), Announces it has Acquired World Gaming Group

VANCOUVER, BC, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybernetic Technologies Ltd (the "Company") (OTC: HPIL) announces that it has acquired World Gaming Group Inc, who over the past 18 months have been involved in blockchain projects and have developed "GAMEZCASH" and "TUNEZCASH" that are to be used as a new form of currency in the esports/gaming world and the online music industry.



"I will continue my monthly shareholder meetings at 2:00PM PST on July 2, 2021 and hope to have much more insight for HPIL and that the shareholders will have a much more organized event," said Stephen Brown, CEO.



Shareholders Zoom link for Q & A July 2nd at 2:00 PM PST:

https://zoom.us/j/94383610944?pwd=UXVhK1k4WG9jaGZEajJ6SnQyYUUxZz09



Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filing.



For more information:

Cybernetic Technologies Ltd

1720 650 West Georgia St

Vancouver, BC V6B 4N8

Contact: Stephen Brown, CEO

www.cybernetictech.ca

[email protected]

Ph: (778) 819-1956

SOURCE Cybernetic Technologies Ltd